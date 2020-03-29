Ok media, when even the guy who is likely running against Trump in November tells you what you’ve said is too harsh?

Yeah, that’s not good.

It’s like the media can’t get out of their own way … no wonder their ratings keep dropping more and more and more.

Watch.

Wow, Chuck, even Joe Biden thought you were being an a-hole.

Impressive and NOT in a good way.

Trending

Right?!

We were also shocked Biden didn’t go along with the ‘blood on his hands’ nonsense.

Seriously.

When the virus is more popular than your own profession?

Media have become their own worst enemy.

***

Tags: chuck toddCOVIDJoe Biden