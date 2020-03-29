Ok media, when even the guy who is likely running against Trump in November tells you what you’ve said is too harsh?

Yeah, that’s not good.

It’s like the media can’t get out of their own way … no wonder their ratings keep dropping more and more and more.

Watch.

Chuck Todd: “Do you think there is blood on the president’s hands considering the slow response?” Biden: “I think that’s a little too harsh” pic.twitter.com/T0olK7Ctcu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 29, 2020

Wow, Chuck, even Joe Biden thought you were being an a-hole.

Chuck Todd, one of America’s great buffoons. — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) March 29, 2020

Impressive and NOT in a good way.

I can’t watch “Meet the Press” anymore. I enjoyed it on Sunday morn., long ago before Chuck Todd ruined it. He’s horrible. — ChicThreads (@chicthreadsofak) March 29, 2020

Chuck Todd again demonstrating why the media polls lower than the virus itself. — James Houston (@Atticus1971) March 29, 2020

Wow. When you're too pathetic to be able to bait a Democrat. — Let's Play Ball (@dustopian) March 29, 2020

Right?!

After schooling him in ethics, Biden later taught @chucktodd many things about reading, writing, arithmetic, remembering things, oration, journalism, pretending to journalism… Chuck just sat and cocked his head in confusion… it was cute… — Flyover Bumpkin (@jswilt) March 29, 2020

I'll give Biden credit for not taking the bait, but this won't go over well with Dem voters at all. By tomorrow he'll be walking it back. — Fish Tank Cleaner Eating Gator Fan (@Gator_Country) March 29, 2020

We were also shocked Biden didn’t go along with the ‘blood on his hands’ nonsense.

What an a-hole. — Jodi McPhee Giddings (@JodiGiddings) March 29, 2020

My God. I am so disgusted by the media in this country. — East Tennessee Native 🧡 (@TipToe51) March 29, 2020

Seriously.

@MeetThePress ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING QUESTION BY CHUCK TODD. — Mom Mary Mangoz (@MMangoz) March 29, 2020

When the virus is more popular than your own profession?

Media have become their own worst enemy.

***

Related:

‘We WILL get through it’: Brit Hume shares reassuring, fact-filled thread about how and when America may start to ‘reopen’

‘Hello! She DELAYED relief!’ Nancy Pelosi claiming Trump is ‘fiddling’ and downplaying the virus BACKFIRES impressively (watch)

‘But TRUUUUMP!’ Brian Stelter rages at Fox News for reporting on NYC’s Health Comm’r telling New Yorkers the city was safe in Feb