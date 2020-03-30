As Twitchy readers know, S.E. Cupp really stepped in it when she lectured Americans about not taking their politics out on the media because they are on the frontlines of COVID and other emergencies. We’re pretty sure she doesn’t really know what being on the ‘frontlines’ looks like … especially if she tweeted that without even a bit of irony.

RedSteeze, aka Stephen L. Miller, was more than happy to remind her of the media’s place in all of this and why people may be taking their politics out on them right now:

Litterally, grocery store clerks are risking more than you are right now. https://t.co/Pfspbd6XXv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2020

It’s hard to sit in front of a camera and b*tch nonstop about the bad orange man in the White House. Some of them even have to work from home, you monster!

So true! God bless them…I’m a volunteer food deliverer to people who need groceries. My post was about reporters on the frontlines of COVID, war, etc. What snark do you have for them?? https://t.co/g6RYqphFNP — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 30, 2020

Start reporting China’s numbers accurately? https://t.co/BTQq6ZkTEA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2020

It’s sad when people get a good answer but are so angry they have to change the topic completely to feel like they’re winning. https://t.co/ggHmTikvEV — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 30, 2020

She asked him what they should be doing.

He answered.

And instead of recognizing the media has all but carried water for Communist China, she accused him of changing the topic.

I’m not angry. You asked what reporters should be doing. I responded with “start reporting China’s numbers accuratly” It’s interesting however you didn’t reply with “agree.” https://t.co/DZ6LSvJ068 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2020

Ok. Here’s what I say to my son when he’s out of tricks to stay up late and isn’t making sense: Night night, love. Time to go to bed. 😴 https://t.co/WLYuKR9ISm — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 30, 2020

Notice she never answered him.

S.E. Why hasn’t CNN addresses false numbers cases out of Wuhan, or WHO doctor hanging up on a Taiwan reporter yesterday. Why is CNN ignoring faulty equipment being shipped to countries from China? https://t.co/rnhNYY2Rmz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2020

.@secupp made an entire deal tonight out of not answering questions. She trended hashtags. Gleefully. And now she won’t answer questions. See how this game is played? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2020

