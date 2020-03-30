Hey, if being an annoying Twitter troll makes ‘Ellen’ producer Andy Lassner feel better about himself while millions of Americans lose their jobs (lives?) that’s on him. And we’re positive this hashtag totally destroyed the president.

Totally.

He’s probably still crying about it, even.

Because you know, he’s not worried about anything more important right now.

Please don’t let #WeLoveYamiche trend. This is not what Donald Trump wants to see when he checks Twitter. It’s disrespectfulso to him please don’t do it! And the last thing we need is for him to feel disliked and @Yamiche to feel loved. #WeLoveYamiche — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 30, 2020

FFS, maybe Andy needs to find something a bit more constructive to do with his free time.

The Pandemic Story Isn’t About You Or Ellen Or @Yamiche You Lying Pos Hacks pic.twitter.com/9siWnxlxxs — wombat (@the_wombat_08) March 30, 2020

Giant egos.

Tiny little brains.

Yup.

Again, it’s all about you guys during a pandemic — 🍀O’Dhonnabhain🦉 (@ODhonnabhain) March 30, 2020

They need to make everything about themselves.

It’s what they do.

Pathetic. — Grand Admiral Nick (@admiral_nick) March 30, 2020

You're going to play a stupid friggin' hashtag game? FO!!! — Lexi (@penngirl72) March 30, 2020

Yup.

People are dying a slow, horrifying death, you fucking idiot. Millions of people are out of a job. God, you're pathetic. — China is lying (@jtLOL) March 30, 2020

BUT HE STARTED A MEAN HASHTAG! THAT’S IMPORTANT TOO!

This is why partisan media hacks are hated as much or more than Congress. Trivial, childish trash like this. — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) March 30, 2020

My God man, you are a straight out savage…… — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) March 30, 2020

Imagine being this dildo. Hahahahhaa — Steve Powell (@Powow22) March 30, 2020

Trump will never survive this. — Holden (@Holden114) March 30, 2020

Right? He might as well pack up and leave the White House since Andy’s hashtag destroyed him so much.

OMG!!!! You found the cure to the the virus. Hey everyone, as soon as we get this media clown trending all our problems will have been solved. Someone check the Dow futures. — Iditarod Rik (@attyrik) March 30, 2020

This is what privilege REALLY looks like, folks. Andy has no idea how terrified average Americans are right now for their lives, their families, their jobs … all he’s worried about is putting Trump in his place on Twitter.

Must be nice.

***

Related:

‘Just DON’T!’ S.E. Cupp shames people for hating on the media because they’re ‘on the COVID frontlines’ and HELLO backfire

‘Dude, you’re ALWAYS wrong’: Paul Krugman gets served a nice, cold glass of STFU juice for trashing America’s COVID response

‘Hello! She DELAYED relief!’ Nancy Pelosi claiming Trump is ‘fiddling’ and downplaying the virus BACKFIRES impressively (watch)