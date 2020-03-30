We write about some effed-up tweets (it’s sort of what we do), but wow, this tweet from a blue-check we’ve never heard of named Stephanie Wittels Wachs about how it’s ok to vote for Biden even though he might be a rapist because he has good policies was pretty off the charts AWFUL.

She did of course delete it BUT like any good social media user knows, Twitter is forever:

No, the context makes it even worse. It was already super bad but this makes it worse. pic.twitter.com/WGqXABs1WW — Jill Poisson (@JillPoisson) March 30, 2020

It’s ok if Biden is a rapist as long as his policies are good? Wait, what?

She later wrote about and apologized for the the tweet after getting dragged pretty impressively for it:

I tweeted something earlier that, in the moment, I *thought* was an ethical argument, not a defense of sexual assault. It was screenshot and, out of context, looks extra terrible. I’m sorry. It was not a good tweet. Really bad take. – Flawed but still a good person. — Stephanie Wittels Wachs (@wittelstephanie) March 30, 2020

Ethical? And even in context it looked awful but whatever makes her feel better about her horrible tweet.

“We are all horrible and wonderful and figuring it out.” — Stephanie Wittels Wachs (@wittelstephanie) March 30, 2020

Huh?

I was walking my 1 yr old around the neighborhood for literal hours, saw her tweet, thought "But we have to vote for the Dem whoever it is," and that is what came out of my fingers. I am flawed on a good day but deeply flawed currently. I feel genuinely terrible for what I said. — Stephanie Wittels Wachs (@wittelstephanie) March 30, 2020

Does she feel terrible for what she said or that it went so badly?

Guess how this went over:

The worst part about people who actually believe voting for a nicer rapist over the mean one is that GOOD people are not demanding their party to ask Biden to address the issue or step down for the sake of the GE. — Julie Smith 🌹 (@JulieSmithM) March 30, 2020

Make women stay in the kitchen again — Info Warrior 🇺🇸 (@VanZetta7) March 30, 2020

It looked terrible period. Just take the L Also don’t say you are an ally to any sexual assault survivor ever — Comrade Slim Thicc (@Sandernista412) March 30, 2020

i mean, it was a clear defense of a system that elevates rapists. and an attempt to shame someone into voting for a rapist. and erasure of the not-rapist candidate still in the race just so we’re clear — Coma Chameleon (@EHConspiracy) March 30, 2020

Sounds like people weren’t quite ready to give her a pass just yet.

And we can hardly blame them.

***

Related:

‘People are DYING, you moron.’ Ellen producer Andy Lassner REKT for pretending his super MEAN hashtag will show Trump

‘Just DON’T!’ S.E. Cupp shames people for hating on the media because they’re ‘on the COVID frontlines’ and HELLO backfire

‘Dude, you’re ALWAYS wrong’: Paul Krugman gets served a nice, cold glass of STFU juice for trashing America’s COVID response