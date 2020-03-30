Tweeting about COVID treatment, bad. Lying about and blaming America for COVID, good.
Right, Jack?
Twitter spox confirms this tweet "fell under" its rules governing "misleading information around COVID-19" and Ingraham had to delete it in order to regain access to her account. https://t.co/SMHvJfQyso
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 30, 2020
If you go look, WHO’s tweet claiming the virus wasn’t contagious from January 14 is still up.
Shouldn’t they have to delete that?
So it's a no on "hydroxychloroquine is a promising treatment" but yes on the Chinese government claiming that coronavirus originated in the US. Just to get this straight, @jack. https://t.co/JH5CQIJQDU
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 30, 2020
Unreal.
No, you know what? It’s all too real.
And believable.
A half-correction on the above tweet, courtesy of @AlxThomp of Politico: https://t.co/uixMkMqgb2
Half-correction because China's tweets should be barred under Twitter policy.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 30, 2020
You’d think.
Believe this had to do with her claiming it was being used at a hospital when it wasn’t, not w/ hydroxychloroquine itself.
https://t.co/S2MmjqTt4i https://t.co/S2MmjqTt4i
— Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) March 30, 2020
Thanks for the clarification — will RT yours and add an addendum to mine!
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 30, 2020
You’d still think they’d be deleting Chinese propaganda like crazy as well, right?
RIGHT?
Oh, never mind.
Grotesque action by Twitter
— Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) March 30, 2020
Meanwhile Elon Musk can tweet “Kids are essentially immune” with no problem pic.twitter.com/C6OcZ3fKqQ
— Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) March 30, 2020
Hydroxychloroquine is a promising treatment. Fight me, @jack.
— Jahaziel Garcia (@Jahazielgarcia) March 30, 2020
Didn't take long before I got to pull this one out! Thanks, @jack! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/G6oUDiNWYu
— 🔥 Marsupial Gamer 🔥 (@MarsupialGamer) March 30, 2020
China says thanks, Jack.
***
Related:
Chinese Propaganda 101 –> NYT’s Max Fisher spins and spins to praise China’s’ COVID-model’ while crapping on America
‘Should be ASHAMED’: Byron York uses Gov. Whitmer’s own WORDS on NBC to prove Trump wasn’t ‘punishing’ her or Michigan
‘Grocery store clerks risk more than you’: RedSteeze makes S.E. Cupp look even WORSE in debate over media playing the victim