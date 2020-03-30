Tweeting about COVID treatment, bad. Lying about and blaming America for COVID, good.

Right, Jack?

Twitter spox confirms this tweet "fell under" its rules governing "misleading information around COVID-19" and Ingraham had to delete it in order to regain access to her account. https://t.co/SMHvJfQyso — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 30, 2020

If you go look, WHO’s tweet claiming the virus wasn’t contagious from January 14 is still up.

Shouldn’t they have to delete that?

So it's a no on "hydroxychloroquine is a promising treatment" but yes on the Chinese government claiming that coronavirus originated in the US. Just to get this straight, @jack. https://t.co/JH5CQIJQDU — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 30, 2020

Unreal.

No, you know what? It’s all too real.

And believable.

A half-correction on the above tweet, courtesy of @AlxThomp of Politico: https://t.co/uixMkMqgb2

Half-correction because China's tweets should be barred under Twitter policy. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 30, 2020

You’d think.

Believe this had to do with her claiming it was being used at a hospital when it wasn’t, not w/ hydroxychloroquine itself.

https://t.co/S2MmjqTt4i https://t.co/S2MmjqTt4i — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) March 30, 2020

Thanks for the clarification — will RT yours and add an addendum to mine! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 30, 2020

You’d still think they’d be deleting Chinese propaganda like crazy as well, right?

RIGHT?

Oh, never mind.

Grotesque action by Twitter — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile Elon Musk can tweet “Kids are essentially immune” with no problem pic.twitter.com/C6OcZ3fKqQ — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) March 30, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine is a promising treatment. Fight me, @jack. — Jahaziel Garcia (@Jahazielgarcia) March 30, 2020

Didn't take long before I got to pull this one out! Thanks, @jack! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/G6oUDiNWYu — 🔥 Marsupial Gamer 🔥 (@MarsupialGamer) March 30, 2020

China says thanks, Jack.

***

Related:

Chinese Propaganda 101 –> NYT’s Max Fisher spins and spins to praise China’s’ COVID-model’ while crapping on America

‘Should be ASHAMED’: Byron York uses Gov. Whitmer’s own WORDS on NBC to prove Trump wasn’t ‘punishing’ her or Michigan

‘Grocery store clerks risk more than you’: RedSteeze makes S.E. Cupp look even WORSE in debate over media playing the victim