Leave it to NYT’s Max Fisher to pretend China is somehow the good guy here while claiming America is scapegoating the country. We get it, the New York Times has some sort of directive to hate on Trump and destroy him but maybe just maybe he should stop trashing the country that allows him to write this sort of garbage in the first place.
Max does realize if he were in China he could never write anything negative about them, right?
US outbreaks may be too far along for the South Korea model to work. The only thing left is the China model. It’s the only known success at subduing a full-blown epidemic. Instead of working with Beijing on finding lessons, the US is scapegoating China to deflect political blame.
— Max Fisher (@Max_Fisher) March 30, 2020