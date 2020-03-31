You know when the media is working overtime to push a story that makes Trump look responsible for two elderly people ingesting fish tank cleaner causing one of them to DIE there is likely waaaaay more to the story.

And as usual, our dear, good, friends in the media didn’t do their homework on this one. Likely because they couldn’t stop salivating at the idea of blaming Trump for another death because … wait for it … ORANGE MAN BAD.

Techno Fog put together a fairly damning thread about the wife who blamed Trump for inspiring them to take the cleaner:

NEW: Court records show the wife who fed her husband fish cleaner (poison?) has a history of mental illness (paranoia, depression) and had considered divorcing her husband as far back as 2012. [short thread] pic.twitter.com/5eHF5Z52ah — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 31, 2020

HOOboy.

The wife had significant health issues. She testified that she had "adrenal gland failure, and steroids and heart medicine are keeping me functioning" While this shows that she (and maybe her husband) were high risk for COVID-19.. pic.twitter.com/cOCPexKckp — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 31, 2020

Her familiarity with medication doesn't exactly fit the profile of someone who would mix fish cleaner with soda. (If you know the regimented type you understand.) — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 31, 2020

Especially if she had fairly serious health conditions already.

Keep going.

And she certainly wasn't shy to seek input from doctors. Transcripts (civil case) show she sought out an occupational health doctor and "wanted his advice" pic.twitter.com/2159KX0WHT — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 31, 2020

Surely she’d have called a doctor before feeding her husband fish tank cleaner, right?

As to the mental health struggles: A history of depression, anxiety, anger, alcohol abuse. (She denied the alcohol abuse) pic.twitter.com/pEm0mvrYmy — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 31, 2020

Yikes.

"I am on three sleeping pills at night so that I don't have nightmares and so that I can sleep." The sleeping pills – melatonin, Ambien, Valium (all at once 😳) pic.twitter.com/FKZ3SuGzei — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 31, 2020

Melatonin isn’t really a biggie but the other two … COMBINED?

Wow.

After her car got towed at work: "I literally had a breakdown in front of the whole cafeteria…" "an actual physical, mental meltdown" "I went nuts… I had a total breakdown." pic.twitter.com/L4H90pLgNw — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 31, 2020

Nothing to see here, nope.

Did you tell your doctor in 2012 that you wanted a divorce? "Probably. I'm furious all the time." pic.twitter.com/HqtelkPewq — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 31, 2020

Furious. All. The. Time.

Finally – "We're broke because of my medical situation" pic.twitter.com/sDyZd5yQNL — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 31, 2020

Finances, marital problems, anger issues, depression. These raise SIGNIFICANT questions when a spouse kills the other (taking this stuff was her idea). A curious media would get the 911 call and see if there was an autopsy. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 31, 2020

One last thing. Listen to the audio interview. What do you hear? What don't you hear?https://t.co/uunyFipXzQ — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 31, 2020

Something is very off here.

Court records show the wife who fed her husband fish cleaner (poison?) has a history of mental illness (paranoia, depression, donating to liberal politicians & Super PACS) — Look, Fat, go vote for someone else (@jer2911tx) March 31, 2020

The initial story (IIRC, it started at MSNBC) never gave their names. That made me suspicious because any political donor can be found at https://t.co/tzl5KkWQIg. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) March 31, 2020

It would have been very inconvenient for those blaming Trump for this situation if the woman in question was a huge donor to Democrats.

This always seemed a bit fishy… — America Hates Itself (@thebrownangel1) March 31, 2020

So much for that whole narrative that Trump influenced them to take the fish tank cleaner, eh media? They’ll be posting corrections and apologies any day now, right?

Heh.

***

Related:

‘We SEE you!’ Ben Shapiro calls Jack out BIG TIME for deleting COVID treatment tweet but leaving anti-U.S. China tweets alone

‘Should be ASHAMED’: Byron York uses Gov. Whitmer’s own WORDS on NBC to prove Trump wasn’t ‘punishing’ her or Michigan

‘Grocery store clerks risk more than you’: RedSteeze makes S.E. Cupp look even WORSE in debate over media playing the victim