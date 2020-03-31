You know the Left (including the media) is beyond broken when you see them openly mocking a man and his entire company for stepping up to make hundreds of thousands of masks during a pandemic, and all because he’s religious and a Trump supporter.

God forbid the guy believe in … God.

Right?

Carol Roth lit them all up:

Let me get this straight-

People are ripping on companies like My Pillow for- checks notes- stepping up to help w critical supplies during a crisis. You really are a bunch of ungrateful d*cks. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 30, 2020

Get ’em, Carol.

I don’t care if you call upon God, Jesus, Moses, Allah, the spirit of Elizabeth Taylor, Bigfoot or whoever else you want- we can use all the help we can get. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 30, 2020

Bigfoot.

WE KNEW there was a Church of Bigfoot out there!

Heh.

And she’s absolutely freakin’ spot on. We don’t care who or what you worship, if you want to help Americans when we need it most, huzzah! Thank you! Ignore the haters.

You’re the one who worships the spirit of Elizabeth Taylor aren’t you?😂. BTW: I agree with everything you said🙌 — Beetleronavirus🦠😷 (@therealb6000) March 30, 2020

Just covering all the bases — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 31, 2020

Oh, look, Ali Velshi tried to shame Carol as well … the dude is quite the annoying, anti-Trump, scold:

That’s not the issue, Carol. It’s that he’s a big Trump donor and Fox advertiser – there are lots of factories retooling in this crisis & he seemed to be getting an infomercial for no discernible reason — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 31, 2020

*eye roll*

We are in the worst crisis of my lifetime-are you interested in fostering issues or solutions? If the latter, I’d be happy to join you on your show to highlight other businesses, including #smallbiz, stepping up during this unprecedented time and we can give others a platform. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 31, 2020

So sit down and shut up, Ali.

There, we said it for her.

There was a lot of positive in the presser…so most of the media was enraged to begin with. — mallen (@mallen2010) March 31, 2020

I’m a the-spirit-of-Elizabeth-Taylor guy so THANK you — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) March 31, 2020

Bigfoot’s name is Daryl — Matthew B. Kratter (@mbkratter) March 30, 2020

Whoa. Minds BLOWN.

Hi, Bigfoot here…I can’t help much in this situation. Love to, but sorry. Also I do have feelings, and I think beef jerky is 💩 — Aaron et politica ingenio 🚀🇺🇸 (@peekaso) March 30, 2020

Heh.

Welp, good to see people still have their sense of humor right now.

We need it.

***

Related:

Making CNN cry? PRICELESS: James Woods makes Oliver Darcy look like a total NOB for whining about Trump ‘disparaging CNN’

‘Seems FISHY’: @Techno_Fog’s thread on wife who fed her husband fish tank cleaner blows TRUMP BAD story out of the water

‘We SEE you!’ Ben Shapiro calls Jack out BIG TIME for deleting COVID treatment tweet but leaving anti-U.S. China tweets alone