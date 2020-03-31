Someone want to remind Obama how many people died while he was denying pandemic warnings about H1N1 aka the Swine Flu?

This freakin’ guy.

We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall. https://t.co/K8Ucu7iVDK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 31, 2020

Because it makes total sense to exploit one crisis to try and scare people into supporting your agenda.

Democrats never change.

You reacted slower to H1N1 and more died as a result of it. Your party held up the relief bill over unrelated pork, As President there were more things you could’ve done. Now you choose to be a splinter during this crisis. You will always be know as The Great Divider 🖕 — Beetleronavirus🦠😷 (@therealb6000) March 31, 2020

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Wow!!!! You really have short term memory loss. 2009, H1N1, over 1,000,000 cases in the first 3 months. Over 12,000 deaths in the US. Another career politician placing blame and their failures on a person in politics for 3 years. #WWG1WGA — No Excuses 2020 (@T_Williams30) March 31, 2020

Of course, he has a short memory. Media did everything they could to protect their ‘Dear Leader.’ Notice our country didn’t get shut down over the Swine Flu (which infected tens of millions and killed over 12k) but we’re completely locked down over COVID-19.

What changed?

Hrm.

Don’t use this opportunity to promote your Climate Change BS, the experts were all wrong on Covid-19 doomsday just like they were wrong about Climate Change doomsday — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) March 31, 2020

And left federal stockpile of n95 masks depleted. Thanks Obama pic.twitter.com/5K2F97sUJT — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) March 31, 2020

Not sure you have a lot of room to talk about “denying pandemics.” I still remember H1N1 and your tepid response to it. — Curmudgeoning One Day At Time – Andrew Young (@NucMM1retired) March 31, 2020

'climate denial' lol stfu dude — Pareto (@par3t0wl) March 31, 2020

Seriously.

You and @JoeBiden didn't replenish the national stockpile of N95s you might be as guilty of this spread than anyone. — TheHero 🙏🇺🇸⚾️ (@PhilosopherSto6) March 31, 2020

Yea don’t waste a global health pandemic and not try to tie in your global warming garbage. — jen smith (@jen87nc) March 31, 2020

Are you serious? You are disgusting. No one denied warnings except you. Climate change is a hoax. #climatechangehoax — Richard Robinson (@richrobby) March 31, 2020

Stuff the whole #ClimateChange nonsense. All efforts must be focused on fighting the virus and protecting the economy. Not a single thought should be given to the climate change hoax. — Gary HokieHawk (@grsvt81) March 31, 2020

You ignored H1N1. Sit this out. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) March 31, 2020

Right? Obama is the last person who should be lecturing Trump about ignoring pandemic warnings.

Then again, Obama is the last person who should be lecturing Trump about anything really.

He sucked.

Sorry, not sorry.

