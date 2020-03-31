Someone want to remind Obama how many people died while he was denying pandemic warnings about H1N1 aka the Swine Flu?

This freakin’ guy.

Because it makes total sense to exploit one crisis to try and scare people into supporting your agenda.

Democrats never change.

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Of course, he has a short memory. Media did everything they could to protect their ‘Dear Leader.’ Notice our country didn’t get shut down over the Swine Flu (which infected tens of millions and killed over 12k) but we’re completely locked down over COVID-19.

What changed?

Hrm.

Seriously.

Right? Obama is the last person who should be lecturing Trump about ignoring pandemic warnings.

Then again, Obama is the last person who should be lecturing Trump about anything really.

He sucked.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

