You know those tweets you read, then re-read, then ask yourself what the Hell is wrong with people?

Welp, this impressively horrible tweet from Al Jazeera’s Mehdi Hasan ranks right up there:

Delete this, Mehdi, then delete your account.

Like seriously horrible.

Gross.

Repugnant.

Some would say even deplorable.

Yeah, Swine Flu killed over 12k Americans and took place under a Democrat

But you know, REPUBLICANS BAD.

Remember when W. told those terrorists to fly planes into our buildings?

*eye roll*

Pretty disgusting.

Hey, as long as Americans are dying on Trump’s watch, Mehdi seems AOK with that.

This is an insult to morons.

Beat us to it.

We knew it!

Yup, he sucks.

‘Nuff said.

***

