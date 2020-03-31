You know those tweets you read, then re-read, then ask yourself what the Hell is wrong with people?

Welp, this impressively horrible tweet from Al Jazeera’s Mehdi Hasan ranks right up there:

The coronavirus death toll in the US has now crossed 3,000, which means it has surpassed the 9/11 death toll (under another reckless GOP president) and also, perhaps more relevantly, the Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico (also on Trump’s irresponsible watch). — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 31, 2020

Delete this, Mehdi, then delete your account.

My gosh this is a horrible take. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 31, 2020

Like seriously horrible.

Gross.

Repugnant.

Some would say even deplorable.

How does it compare to the swine flu? — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) March 31, 2020

Yeah, Swine Flu killed over 12k Americans and took place under a Democrat

But you know, REPUBLICANS BAD.

You blame the Republicans for 9/11? — Chris Page (@hurrahformrpage) March 31, 2020

Remember when W. told those terrorists to fly planes into our buildings?

*eye roll*

Gleeful over dead people just to own Trump. Your mom must be very proud of you. — Keith😬😬😬Burton (@bbeekk321) March 31, 2020

Pretty disgusting.

You irredeemable hack.

🥴🥴🥴🥴

Keep celebrating Americans dying, punk. So we’re all clear, Trump causes hurricanes now? TDS is a mother. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 31, 2020

Hey, as long as Americans are dying on Trump’s watch, Mehdi seems AOK with that.

😂😂😂😂. You are a moron🤦🏼‍♂️. — John Griffith (@jgriffith81) March 31, 2020

This is an insult to morons.

Blow it out your ear. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) March 31, 2020

or any orifice really — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) March 31, 2020

Beat us to it.

Trump did everything. Shot Kennedy I heard. — Matt (@MatthewMaryland) March 31, 2020

We knew it!

Says the guy who works for al-Jazeera, funded by the Qataris — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 31, 2020

You’re a pathetic little “man”, ya know that? — Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 31, 2020

The lies are overwhelming. That there are ppl who believe them is even more absurd. — lateblum (@lateblum) March 31, 2020

Al Jazeera has spoken. — ❌Tim McGuire❌ (@iamajax) March 31, 2020

Yup, he sucks.

‘Nuff said.

***

