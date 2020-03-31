You know those tweets you read, then re-read, then ask yourself what the Hell is wrong with people?
Welp, this impressively horrible tweet from Al Jazeera’s Mehdi Hasan ranks right up there:
The coronavirus death toll in the US has now crossed 3,000, which means it has surpassed the 9/11 death toll (under another reckless GOP president) and also, perhaps more relevantly, the Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico (also on Trump’s irresponsible watch).
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 31, 2020
Delete this, Mehdi, then delete your account.
My gosh this is a horrible take.
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 31, 2020
Like seriously horrible.
Gross.
Repugnant.
Some would say even deplorable.
How does it compare to the swine flu?
— Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) March 31, 2020
Yeah, Swine Flu killed over 12k Americans and took place under a Democrat
But you know, REPUBLICANS BAD.
You blame the Republicans for 9/11?
— Chris Page (@hurrahformrpage) March 31, 2020
Remember when W. told those terrorists to fly planes into our buildings?
*eye roll*
Gleeful over dead people just to own Trump.
Your mom must be very proud of you.
— Keith😬😬😬Burton (@bbeekk321) March 31, 2020
Pretty disgusting.
You irredeemable hack.
🥴🥴🥴🥴
Keep celebrating Americans dying, punk.
So we’re all clear, Trump causes hurricanes now?
TDS is a mother.
— Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 31, 2020
Hey, as long as Americans are dying on Trump’s watch, Mehdi seems AOK with that.
😂😂😂😂. You are a moron🤦🏼♂️.
— John Griffith (@jgriffith81) March 31, 2020
This is an insult to morons.
Blow it out your ear.
— Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) March 31, 2020
or any orifice really
— Shane Styles (@shaner5000) March 31, 2020
Beat us to it.
Trump did everything. Shot Kennedy I heard.
— Matt (@MatthewMaryland) March 31, 2020
We knew it!
— Jeff Bohnenkamp (@CATS_n_PATS_Fan) March 31, 2020
Says the guy who works for al-Jazeera, funded by the Qataris
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 31, 2020
You’re a pathetic little “man”, ya know that?
— Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 31, 2020
The lies are overwhelming. That there are ppl who believe them is even more absurd.
— lateblum (@lateblum) March 31, 2020
Al Jazeera has spoken.
— ❌Tim McGuire❌ (@iamajax) March 31, 2020
You're a sick man Mehdi. pic.twitter.com/JPp87acVy9
— Jase (@JaseTxRi) March 31, 2020
Yup, he sucks.
‘Nuff said.
***
Related:
‘Such BRAVE firefighters!’ Brit Hume shares EXCEPTIONAL thread taking the COVID-19 clown show aka the media apart
‘Bunch of ungrateful D*CKS!’ Carol Roth serves up a nice, refreshing glass of Get Bent Juice to people hating on My Pillow CEO
‘Seems FISHY’: @Techno_Fog’s thread on wife who fed her husband fish tank cleaner blows TRUMP BAD story out of the water