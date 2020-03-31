As Twitchy readers know, Rachel Maddow’s track record when covering Trump is seriously not good. We’ve honestly lost track ourselves of the mistakes she’s reported or claimed about the president in the last four years. And now she’s sharing a ‘fact-check’ from CNN to dunk on him?

"Trump again touts unproven drugs for coronavirus"https://t.co/ryuxv8LA0J — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 31, 2020

From CNN:

Trump’s over-the-top optimism has been tamped down by the medical professionals on the White House task force handling the pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top public health official on infectious diseases, said the proof is only anecdotal. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar was similarly careful with his language on Monday, and referred to the drugs as “potential Covid-19 treatments.” Trump has repeatedly touted the drugs in recent weeks, even though there haven’t been any clinical trials in humans proving that they work for coronavirus. Earlier this month, Trump tweeted that the drugs “have a real chance to be one of the biggest game-changers in the history of medicine.”

You mean the one with an extremely high rate of success? Is that the one you mean? — Richard Robinson (@richrobby) March 31, 2020

You promoted a false Russian collusion narrative for over two years, you have no credibility. — Intrepid (@intrepid_17) March 31, 2020

Keep it up @maddow . Everything you say is the opposite of what happens. You’re the George Costanza of night time news. pic.twitter.com/HPXLnGzRYq — Ron (@tronhere) March 31, 2020

The FDA seems to approve. I’m sorry this one didn’t work out for you either. #EnemyOfThePeople — Socially Distant Devil Pup🇺🇸🐶 (@DevilPup74) March 31, 2020

When is the hospital boat getting to NYC? — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) March 31, 2020

The drugs the FDA approved for use 2 days ago? — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) March 31, 2020

It's FDA approved bro… — ❌🇺🇸Derek Fuckin Forreal🇺🇸❌ (@DFornof5827) March 31, 2020

