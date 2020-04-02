Valerie Jarrett wants you to believe that ‘someone’ asked her how Obama would have handled the COVID-19 crisis.

Sure they did.

She also wants you to believe that he would have handled it better than Trump.

Stop laughing … we’re not making it up.

Ok, two words.

Bull. Sh*t.

We’re not the only ones who seem to think this tweet was especially stupid.

It’s true, you know.

If they were so successful, why do Democrats constantly complain about their most precious and prized accomplishment? Obamacare?

Oops.

So full of it.

Too much.

Impressive indeed, and not in a good way.

Good times.

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Amen.

***

