Earlier this week, Twitchy covered a thread from Techno Fog shedding a little light on the woman who allegedly gave her husband fish tank cleaner to protect him from the Coronavirus. She blamed Trump claiming he had said it was the cure … which of course was not true.

Welp, sounds like Techno Fog has uncovered a little bit more information on her background:

Yikes.

But wait, there’s more!

Why would she ever listen to the president about ingesting fish tank cleaner if she thought he was a psycho?

Ahem, media? You got played.

Big time.

Yuuuup.

That’s always what’s most important to our brave firefighters in the media.

Yes, how about a follow-up interview?

Safe to say the fish tank cleaner story is super fishy.

