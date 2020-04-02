Earlier this week, Twitchy covered a thread from Techno Fog shedding a little light on the woman who allegedly gave her husband fish tank cleaner to protect him from the Coronavirus. She blamed Trump claiming he had said it was the cure … which of course was not true.
Welp, sounds like Techno Fog has uncovered a little bit more information on her background:
NEW –
The lady who "gave" her husband fish tank cleaner assaulted her husband 7 months into their marriage ('01)
Punching and swinging at him with a "decorative bird house on a wooden pole" during an argument about divorcing
A totally stable person here…
HT @almostjingo pic.twitter.com/0whKm45zvT
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 1, 2020
Yikes.
But wait, there’s more!
🚨🚨🚨
More on the woman who "gave" her husband poisonous fish cleaner
March 23: She blames Trump for making her think it was safe.
February 19: She calls Trump "psycho prez"
She's lying and played the press. This needs to be investigated @mesapd pic.twitter.com/SpyUdJ66aI
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 1, 2020
Why would she ever listen to the president about ingesting fish tank cleaner if she thought he was a psycho?
Ahem, media? You got played.
Big time.
"We saw Trump on TV – every channel – & all of his buddies and that this was safe."
"Trump kept saying it was basically pretty much a cure."
"Don't believe anything that the President says."
She played you, @HeidiNBC pic.twitter.com/i2AQ23Kz14
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 1, 2020
Yuuuup.
Did her husband have a life insurance policy? Asking for a friend who watches too many true crime shows.
— Jen 🇨🇦 (@JenOakville) April 1, 2020
Or Heidi suspected as much but sticking it to Trump was more important 🤷♂️🤔
— John “MacArthur Was Right” Barron (@JohnBarron1776) April 1, 2020
That’s always what’s most important to our brave firefighters in the media.
Nah, she said exactly what Heidi was hoping to hear.
— Austere Mama (@1Aplus2A) April 1, 2020
@VaughnHillyard – you have her contact info. She used you.
She never believed a word the President said – the man she called "psycho"
Her dishonesty now calls into question EVERYTHING about her husband's death.
How about a follow-up interview? pic.twitter.com/Cab93dAAUy
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 1, 2020
Yes, how about a follow-up interview?
Safe to say the fish tank cleaner story is super fishy.
***
