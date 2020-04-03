As Twitchy readers know, President Trump sent ol’ Chuckles Schumer a fairly brutal letter basically telling him to get his sh*t together.

Ok, it was not just fairy brutal.

Dude was straight-up DRAGGED and we don’t know about you guys but we needed a smoke after reading it.

OOH YEAH.

Anyway, safe to say Chuck was not thrilled with the letter … HA HA HA HA HA:

We dunno, Chuck, we read the letter and it seemed pretty damn serious. And spare us, Democrats wasted several days playing games and fighting for partisan funding for things like the Kennedy Center (who then turned around and laid their musicians off despite the funding).

Save it.

Trending

Truly.

Ding ding ding.

Ouch.

Seriously, dude, just take the L.

***

Related:

TWO-FER! James Woods uses ‘Democrat press monkey’ Chuck Todd’s own words to WRECK Adam Schiff and LOL

‘And yet THIS a-hole is still getting paid’ –> Jim Acosta can barely HIDE his giddiness over record unemployment

BRILLIANT! Video timing ‘falls’ to music is totally the video you need TODAY that you didn’t know you needed (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerletterTrump