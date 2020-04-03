As Twitchy readers know, President Trump sent ol’ Chuckles Schumer a fairly brutal letter basically telling him to get his sh*t together.

Ok, it was not just fairy brutal.

Dude was straight-up DRAGGED and we don’t know about you guys but we needed a smoke after reading it.

OOH YEAH.

Anyway, safe to say Chuck was not thrilled with the letter … HA HA HA HA HA:

When I sent Pres. Trump a serious letter on getting critical medical supplies to our frontline fighters, he responded with a petty, unserious letter. To the President: Americans are dying and losing jobs. Businesses are teetering. Stop the pettiness. Be a leader. Do your job. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 3, 2020

We dunno, Chuck, we read the letter and it seemed pretty damn serious. And spare us, Democrats wasted several days playing games and fighting for partisan funding for things like the Kennedy Center (who then turned around and laid their musicians off despite the funding).

Save it.

I'm tired of your whining. — Let's Play Ball (@dustopian) April 3, 2020

Truly.

He is doing his job. He is being a leader. He's just not leading us in the direction you want or doing what you order him to. Go back to the Senate and work on meaningful legislation. (That's your job) — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) April 3, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Whoever runs your social media account is funny. But you are still stupid. — TheHero 🙏🇺🇸⚾️ (@PhilosopherSto6) April 3, 2020

He is doing his job. It's so disheartening to see you politicize a deadly virus. Shameful. God have mercy on you. People are suffering and you're playing politics. — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) April 3, 2020

He is, Chuckie. Notice how much better the US is doing than the EU pic.twitter.com/RjscxshvDa — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 3, 2020

Ouch.

Do your job Chuckie. pic.twitter.com/UIoPHmEOO0 — Greg B (@ramsangels) April 3, 2020

Sorry Chuckles , you don’t do anything unless you think you can hurt Trump with it. You deserve the letter you got from him. — john palomino (@johnpalomino) April 3, 2020

You got beclowned dude. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) April 3, 2020

Seriously, dude, just take the L.

***

