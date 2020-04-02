Well, President Trump does have some nice words for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and even New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in his letter to Sen. Chuck Schumer, saying he’s been working with both state and city governments while Schumer’s been “missing in action.”

Trump kicks off his letter with a bang and doesn’t let up: “Thank you for your Democrat public relations letter and incorrect sound bites, which are wrong in every way.”

Trump trashes Schumer in letter to the Senate Minority Leader, released by WH: “I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state of New York.” pic.twitter.com/8fPips0etG — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 2, 2020

This letter from @realDonaldTrump to @SenSchumer seems to have been dictated verbatim and sent: “No wonder @AOC and others are thinking about running against you in the primary. If they did, they would likely win.” pic.twitter.com/z5jBXzK1X4 — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) April 2, 2020

“If you spent less time on your ridiculous impeachment hoax, which went haplessly on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my poll numbers), and instead focused on helping the people of New York, then New York would not have been so completely unprepared for the ‘invisible enemy,'” Trump writes.

