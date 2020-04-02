Well, President Trump does have some nice words for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and even New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in his letter to Sen. Chuck Schumer, saying he’s been working with both state and city governments while Schumer’s been “missing in action.”
Trump kicks off his letter with a bang and doesn’t let up: “Thank you for your Democrat public relations letter and incorrect sound bites, which are wrong in every way.”
Trump trashes Schumer in letter to the Senate Minority Leader, released by WH: “I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state of New York.” pic.twitter.com/8fPips0etG
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 2, 2020
This letter from @realDonaldTrump to @SenSchumer seems to have been dictated verbatim and sent: “No wonder @AOC and others are thinking about running against you in the primary. If they did, they would likely win.” pic.twitter.com/z5jBXzK1X4
— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) April 2, 2020
That’s harsh.
Amazing
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 2, 2020
This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. Every word of it was perfect.
— Phil, Doctor of Mystical Science (@philllosoraptor) April 2, 2020
My God! This is indeed the best timeline ever!
— 🇺🇸Jake “MyPillow” Dylans🇺🇸 (@JakeDylans) April 2, 2020
Damn.
— Shecky (@SheckyShabazzJr) April 2, 2020
This is brilliant and spot on. Love our President
— Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) April 2, 2020
10/10
— QuizzicalRepub (@QuizzicalRepub) April 2, 2020
— Brad Range (@RangeBrad) April 2, 2020
Schumer got spanked.
— Don R. Wells (@no1builder) April 2, 2020
This is absolute GOLD!! I love @realDonaldTrump
— Ok2BeRong (@Ok2BeRong) April 2, 2020
— Aaron et politica ingenio 🚀🇺🇸 (@peekaso) April 2, 2020
When a tweet just isn’t enough. Well done Mr President.
— schu (@Schu64) April 2, 2020
This is EPIC 🇺🇸
— PLEB 🇺🇸 (@HuMbLe_StOiC) April 2, 2020
He ain't wrong 🔥🔥🔥
— Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) April 2, 2020
Outstanding. 💯👌
— David Simon 🇺🇸 (@Senator_Simon) April 2, 2020
Perfectly written letter
— Kilgore Trout's New Novel (@TRunninboy) April 2, 2020
Just when I thought I could not love this President anymore….😍
— monique desjardin (@MDesjardin) April 2, 2020
Put this in the Library of Congress. Framed.
— 武汉病毒 (@birchsterling) April 2, 2020
One cannot argue with anything stated in that letter.
— Gary Buckeye (@gstanek68) April 2, 2020
Every sentence is truth!!!
— SqiekeKnows 🇺🇸 (@Sqieke) April 2, 2020
“If you spent less time on your ridiculous impeachment hoax, which went haplessly on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my poll numbers), and instead focused on helping the people of New York, then New York would not have been so completely unprepared for the ‘invisible enemy,'” Trump writes.
— Jordan (@JordanLethal) April 2, 2020
And then he dropped his pen, like a boss. 🖊 😂
— SoCal Dez (@socal_dez) April 2, 2020
😁😁😁😁😁 Brilliant. Great to hear straight talking.
— Lord Haw-Haw #BackBoris (@lord_haw) April 2, 2020
On point
— cr (@propatriots) April 2, 2020
Fabulous letter! Just excellent!
— Robyn (@30A4Me) April 2, 2020
So Chuck's team spends probably a day drafting a letter to Trump, and he dictates a response in probably a minute and says "send that".
Goes to show how little time Trump has for Schumer for him to blatantly dismiss him like that. Publicly too.
— Nada (@DM007A) April 2, 2020
POTUS is a savage.
— John Ulzheimer (@johnulzheimer) April 2, 2020
At least this will give the cable news talking heads something to squawk about while they ignore today’s coronavirus briefing.
Related:
‘Let me translate from Chuck-speak’: Sen. Tom Cotton puts Chuck Schumer’s coronavirus bill update into PERFECT perspective https://t.co/qGcP4BI7fs
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 25, 2020