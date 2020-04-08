So it seems that some media firefighters still haven’t learned their lessons when it comes to misrepresenting GOP Sen. Tom Cotton’s remarks about COVID19. Despite never having made the claim that COVID19 is a bioweapon, numerous outlets have stated that Cotton did just that.

The New York Times’ Max Fisher — a Vox alumnus, naturally — is still out there peddling a false narrative about Cotton:

Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, and others have suggested that the virus was produced by a Chinese weapons lab.

And Cotton’s had enough:

.@Max_Fisher claims—without evidence—that I believe the China virus was “produced by a Chinese weapons lab.” He should have done his homework. https://t.co/smzBE7ypdd — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) April 8, 2020

Since the start of this outbreak, I’ve maintained that animal-to-human transmission or a “good science, bad safety” accidental breach in a lab studying coronavirus—like the one in Wuhan—are the most likely origin scenarios. Too bad he couldn’t be bothered to ask. pic.twitter.com/IVOYKWThtk — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) April 8, 2020

Two less likely options—which we couldn’t discount because the Chinese Communist Party *still* has never revealed the virus’s origins—were the bioweapon hypotheses, with either and accidental or purposeful release. pic.twitter.com/sI5NVekNre — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) April 8, 2020

Instead of lazily repeating phony hearsay, @Max_Fisher should look into the hazy origins of the virus himself—an origin we still don’t know, thanks to Chinese Communist Party’s coverups and lies.https://t.co/pulLo18Hw2 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) April 8, 2020

Cotton is right that the ChiComs have obfuscated and lied about COVID19 from the beginning. Yet the media are far more willing to take them at their word than they are to consider what Cotton has to say.

While so many in the media were busy downplaying the gravity of the COVID19 crisis and then shamelessly pushing ChiCom propaganda, Tom Cotton was an early voice of warning, a voice that went largely ignored by the self-proclaimed Guardians of Truth.

And now they’re taking out their frustrations at being exposed as the frauds they are out on Cotton.

***

Related:

This HuffPost article criticizing Tom Cotton for coronavirus alarmism on 1/31 ‘should be hung in a museum’

THIS! –> AG takes media APART for vilifying Tom Cotton for being RIGHT about China and COVID-19 in receipt-filled thread

Area Expert™ Tom Nichols just can’t bring himself to admit that maybe Tom Cotton’s COVID19 questions were valid after all, craps on Cotton instead

Didn’t think it possible but Drew Holden makes media look even WORSE on Tom Cotton and COVID-19 in receipt-filled thread