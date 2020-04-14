By now, you’ve probably at least heard about Josh Rogin’s explosive report in the Washington Post revealing that the U.S. State Department knew about safety and security issues at the Wuhan laboratory that was conducting studies on bat-borne coronavirus.

This report lends still more credibility to Sen. Tom Cotton’s suggestion that COVID19 may have been released from the lab.

2yrs ago, US diplomats warned about safety problems at the Wuhan virology lab and said lab’s work on bat coronaviruses could become a new SARs pandemic. A month ago, @SenTomCotton left door open to this scenario. He was lampooned in the media for it. https://t.co/0BL4WUPlYc — John Noonan (@noonanjo) April 14, 2020

Looking back at Cotton's statements, it certainly seems like what he said was not irresponsible in the way it was portrayed. And the claim he said it was a bioweapon doesn't reflect what was actually said in the interviews cited. pic.twitter.com/dTeY8vagbR — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 14, 2020

At the time Cotton made his remarks, he was dragged through the mud by the media — including, yes, the Washington Post — and liberal ChiCom apologists for trafficking in a debunked conspiracy theory.

It seems fair at this point to suggest that Cotton deserves an apology from those who dismissed his evidently valid concerns.

I realize February was 100 years ago, but try to recall the reaction to anyone who even pointed out the existence and location of this lab. https://t.co/AnDwuGFHKR — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) April 14, 2020

But Cotton shouldn’t hold his breath for an apology from Area Expert™ Tom Nichols. As an Expert™, Tom Nichols is never, ever wrong about anything, and therefore he has nothing to apologize for.

An issue that might have gotten more traction as "concerns about a lab" instead of Senator Cloud William thundering about "Chinese bioweapon and the Kohms must pay." https://t.co/bbnQK6WRJ8 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020

Did Cotton thunder about that? We must’ve missed it.

Lots of media outlets — including the Washington Post — owe @SenTomCotton an apology for claiming that he was pushing a "conspiracy theory" for saying the Wuhan outbreak could have originated in this laboratory. The Post's own reporting now confirms this is a real possibility. https://t.co/e0g9QSF98c — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 14, 2020

We're supposed to apologize to Cotton for stepping on this story by going bat-crap crazy (SWIDT) over "Chinese bioweapon" and "China must pay." This is called "Motte and bailey" argumentation: -Extreme charge

-One part is scientifically possible

-I'll take that apology now https://t.co/jdAe8AvsIs — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020

Except Cotton never made the charge that COVID19 was a “Chinese bioweapon.” Not even Tom’s pretentious busting out of “Motte and bailey” can change that.

1. He didn't leave the door open, he undermined himself by trying to pursue two narratives in two places 2. State's warnings were unheeded, so Trump should be impeached all over again for his inaction and Cotton should show his commitment by filing the first articles himself. https://t.co/pApOL5g5ET — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020

it was at least 4, not 2. You can keep barking up this tree if you want but it’s very clear you reacted to the initial, now erroneous WaPo headline w/o checking the full comments and have since been trying to drown out that fact with noise. https://t.co/doNPkhSwok https://t.co/kb3PW1rpzJ — John Noonan (@noonanjo) April 14, 2020

Tom hopes loud noises will mask his dishonesty.

Yes, I saw your boss's attempts at damage control the last time, John. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020

(Note: John Noonan is Senior Counselor for Military & Defense Affairs for Tom Cotton.)

Cotton doesn’t need to do damage control considering he didn’t do anything wrong. Nichols, on the other hand …

The number of strawmen Tom has slain would be considered a genocide if they had standing — Wretched Esq (@WretchedEsq) April 14, 2020

Nobody destroys straw men like you, Tom. You put "Chinese bioweapon" in quotes, whose quote is that? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 14, 2020

Not Tom Cotton’s.

Tom Cotton: "That's not saying this is a bioweapon. But we do know they were investigating and researching coronavirus in that laboratory. It could've been an accidental breach, it could've been a worker that was infected" Tom Nichols: He called it a "Chinese bioweapon" — PoliMath (@politicalmath) April 14, 2020

Tom Cotton has yet to be proven wrong on COVID19. Nichols is another story.

So, did he say: "This is definitely a Chinese bioweapon?" No. Did he say "maybe a bioweapon, even deliberate release? Unlikely but HEY! Ya never know." It is sophistry to let him off the hook for this as though he were just raising a sensible and not-impossible point. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020

So, Nichols at last admits that Cotton never called COVID19 a Chinese bioweapon, but it’s OK to pretend he did because Tom Cotton is bad.

Then why did you put it in quotes, Tom? Do you need an expert to tell you what quotes mean? https://t.co/BbdrHLEB3E — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 14, 2020

So he didn't say that thing I said he said but he's still Next Hitler. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 14, 2020

Why the hell does anyone still respect Tom Nichols’ takes on anything?

You're a liar, Tom. — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 14, 2020

You’re outright lying. — Smug’s Minion (@MinionSmug) April 14, 2020

This is the definition of gaslighting… Cotton never claimed it was a Chinese bio weapon… Stop making shit up Tom. — Matthew Wichman (@wichman_matthew) April 14, 2020

In other news, the worst person on twitter continues to be the worst person on twitter. Just remember Tom, Trump is not making you do this. The fact that you’re a dishonest hack is all on you. — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) April 14, 2020

Parting evergreen tweet: