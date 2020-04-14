The Washington Post as an important piece up today reporting on State Department cables from 2018 that “warned of safety issues” at the lab in Wuhan, China studying bat coronaviruses:

This is important as there’s much speculation if an accident at the lab was the source of this pandemic:

In other words, “this is a BIG F***ING DEAL”:

More from Josh Rogin who broke the story:

Trending

Question: Why the eff is the State Department leaking this NOW?

And it was just yesterday that CNN was hyping a BS Pew Research poll calling out Americans who thought the virus was from a Chinese lab:

The Pew poll was garbage as it asked if the virus was “created” in the lab and not if it was an accidental release of a naturally occuring virus, which is what people think is going on here:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaWuhan