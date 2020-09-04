Joe Biden has some things to say about that sketchily sourced Atlantic scoop on Donald Trump calling dead soldiers “losers” and “suckers”:

Yeah, who the heck does he think he is? Joe Biden?

We can’t help but snicker at Joe Biden, of all people, claiming that he’s always in control of his temper.

Joe Biden is notorious for flying off the handle. But evidently he’s forgotten about that, too.

