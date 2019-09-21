Democrats like Rep. Adam Schiff have found a new scandal trail to follow in the “whistleblower” story, even though at this time the information seems dubious at best:

Here’s a “new revelation” in this article: the whistleblower complaint is based on hearsay. From the article: “The whistleblower didn't have direct knowledge of the communications, an official briefed on the matter told CNN.” https://t.co/rPPVRD88Qp — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 21, 2019

In Iowa at the Steak Fry, Joe Biden was asked about somebody who’s at the center of that story, and he didn’t appreciate the question:

Joe Biden gets fired up when Fox News' Peter Doocy asks him how many times he discussed overseas business dealings with Hunter, insisting that he's "never spoken" with his son about that before demanding that Doocy "ask the right questions" as it relates to Trump. pic.twitter.com/UU78mddkxC — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 21, 2019

Wow, that escalated quickly!

Your not allowed to ask the wrong questions. Perhaps the DNC can print out the questions the reporters are allowed to ask & CNN can hand them out. That’s how it works in liberal politics https://t.co/6rReTYhuvt — Junell🇺🇸🇮🇱🙏🏻 (@JunellNanatx4) September 21, 2019

Joe Biden seemed quite defensive & angry when Peter Doocy asked him about his son & Ukraine. Even waving his finger in Peters face! — JayK (@janniekirtie) September 21, 2019

Is anyone surprised? Did you just see Biden's over the top performance when Peter Doocy asked a question. Someone should update Joe about facts. And YES he should be investigated. Bad acting at that. — Suzi (@healthysuzi) September 21, 2019

To be continued…