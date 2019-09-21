Many of the 2020 Democrats are big supporters of the Green New Deal and all that entails, including calls for dramatic reductions in meat consumption. Cory Booker has said current meat consumption levels aren’t sustainable. Kamala Harris would like a reduction in the consumption of red meat. Bernie Sanders has indicated support for a “meat tax” to bring down consumption. Andrew Yang has proposed an emissions tax for beef to change Americans’ diets by making it too expensive to eat meat (well, too expensive for the non-well-to-do that is).

All of those Green New Deal supporters and more are making their cases this weekend at the… Iowa Steak Fry?

The Iowa Steak Fry may be "hugely important" for some 2020 candidates, @edokeefe says https://t.co/WU2naS6jja pic.twitter.com/HksqmMWjtz — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 21, 2019

A large part of the Steak Fry is the spectacle beforehand, where campaigns try to one-up each other for caucus-goers and the media. How they’re setting up: https://t.co/RFXUCwt2oI — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) September 21, 2019

That’s just perfect:

Dems: Americans need to stop eating meat to save the planet

Also Dems: WELCOME TO THE IOWA STEAK FRY Pick one. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 21, 2019

LOL! You can’t make this stuff up.

2020 Democrats are attending the #SteakFry today, yet they want to limit meat consumption 🤔 🥩 Harris would "encourage" Americans to eat less meat

🥩 Booker said meat consumption will kill the planet

🥩 Sanders & Buttigieg want a meat TAX#IACaucus https://t.co/8f7qWwHg2d — Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) September 21, 2019

The democratic presidential candidates will appear at a steak fry, where they will promise to implement the Green New Deal, which asks people to cut meat and go vegan. https://t.co/RzbnHI5DBk — Based Punk (@basedpunk) September 21, 2019

We can’t wait to hear their plans for cutting down meat consumption while downing some steak to prove they’re “just like us”:

I wonder how many 2020 candidates tmw at the “Steak Fry” have pledged to effectively destroy animal agriculture supporting Green New Deal and other unbelievable positions? #Iowacaucus #Iowa — Tyler Campbell (@Ty_Campbell) September 21, 2019

Democrats and steak fry in the same sentence? Put the green new deal on hold to suit your cooking beef? — gporter007 (@gporter0071) September 21, 2019

Hypocrite DemocratCandidates campaign at the Polk county “steak fry” today. Where is @AOC demands to impeach them for defection from the green new deal? — Not in a Blue Moon (@notinabluemoon) September 21, 2019

Every liberal running for president is telling us that if you eat meat- you are contributing to climate change. So tonight they’ll all be in DM at- wait for it- a steak fry!! 12,000 tickets sold- that’s a lot of steak. I wonder — Bigwubbs (@Bigwubbs1) September 21, 2019

After this weekend these same Dems can return to attempting to say eating meat is destroying the planet.