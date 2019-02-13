Cory Booker’s presidential run has gotten off to an awkward start in Iowa, but nothing will win over voters in the midwest like his latest push. Or, maybe not:

2020 dems so far: No private health care, no airplanes, now no meat https://t.co/BBULm4OxLH — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) February 12, 2019

What’s T-Bone going to think of this?

Vegan Cory Booker Says Meat Eaters’ Days Are Numbered https://t.co/7Z4PoE4eQM pic.twitter.com/fEg5ubPTVI — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 13, 2019

From the Washington Free Beacon:

Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) said the planet “can’t sustain” people eating meat, as the 2020 hopeful aims to become the first vegan president. Booker told the vegan magazine VegNews earlier this month that he became vegan after coming to the realization that eating eggs “didn’t align with my spirit.” While claiming he does not want to lecture Americans on their diets, Booker says Americans need to be nudged into fake cheese because the planet cannot sustain the “environmental impact” of the food industry.

Booker said the “tragic reality” is that “this planet simply can’t sustain billions of people consuming industrially produced animal agriculture because of environmental impact.”

The reaction? Well, Spartacus-like!

I don’t care what Cory Booker eats, but stay away from my steak and bacon. 🥩🥓 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 13, 2019

Spartacus!

Spartacus’ newest opponent: Meat! Good luck making this pitch to farmers in Iowa…https://t.co/0FwfE9aehK — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 12, 2019

Right?

So how does he plan on doing that? Many of us either raise or hunt for our meat. Possibly both. — Jann Tate Loyd (@grannyjann) February 13, 2019

He can piss off. https://t.co/Z4g4P3dcbA — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) February 13, 2019

Bro u take our steak away you better be running https://t.co/tJcImQFsOd — JB (@BasilHofer) February 13, 2019

This dude’s not getting invited to any more barbecues. — Paul Spilman (@PSpilman) February 13, 2019

My body…My choice, Spartacus! — John Auten (@JohnAuten1) February 13, 2019

Booker’s comment about meat has been inspiring:

Ha!

