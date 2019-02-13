Cory Booker’s presidential run has gotten off to an awkward start in Iowa, but nothing will win over voters in the midwest like his latest push. Or, maybe not:

What’s T-Bone going to think of this?

From the Washington Free Beacon:

Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) said the planet “can’t sustain” people eating meat, as the 2020 hopeful aims to become the first vegan president.

Booker told the vegan magazine VegNews earlier this month that he became vegan after coming to the realization that eating eggs “didn’t align with my spirit.”

While claiming he does not want to lecture Americans on their diets, Booker says Americans need to be nudged into fake cheese because the planet cannot sustain the “environmental impact” of the food industry.

Booker said the “tragic reality” is that “this planet simply can’t sustain billions of people consuming industrially produced animal agriculture because of environmental impact.”

The reaction? Well, Spartacus-like!

Booker’s comment about meat has been inspiring:

