Senator and Democrat presidential candidate Cory Booker has taken his campaign to Iowa:

Cory Booker makes his first stop in Iowa since announcing, telling voters: “I’m running for president right now because I believe people are surrendering to cynicism about our ability to solve our own problems" https://t.co/KWLR7r0DMt — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 9, 2019

Booker has been so busy telling everybody the Green New Deal effort is just like the fight against Nazi Germany in World War II or the effort to land men on the moon, so maybe he hasn’t had time to brush up on his college names:

Omg @CoryBooker “also mixed up the name of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes with that of Big 10 rival Ohio State Buckeyes” cc @Phil_Mattingly https://t.co/R0EzNNxXao — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) February 9, 2019

“Perhaps more consequentially for a candidate in Iowa, he also mixed up the name of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes with that of Big 10 rival Ohio State Buckeyes, before again being corrected by the audience.” https://t.co/aiL1hiszjA — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) February 9, 2019

Oh no you didn’t, Spartacus!

Rookie mistake. Should've learned this in Pandering 101. https://t.co/N3QdVuW7Br — JHam (@jhamATL) February 9, 2019

Booker just lost the Iowa Caucus https://t.co/ZYHDpSOQ2I — Jeremiah Bohr (@jeremiahbohr) February 9, 2019

someone knows his sportsball https://t.co/22rb1CxD9m — Code the Smirk (@lamblock) February 9, 2019

What do you expect from a Stanford alum? => https://t.co/Jcn62cFu62 — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) February 9, 2019

Even still, that’s not going to be as memorable as Hillary’s “just chillin’ in Cedar Rapids” video.