Senator and Democrat presidential candidate Cory Booker has taken his campaign to Iowa:

Booker has been so busy telling everybody the Green New Deal effort is just like the fight against Nazi Germany in World War II or the effort to land men on the moon, so maybe he hasn’t had time to brush up on his college names:

Oh no you didn’t, Spartacus!

Even still, that’s not going to be as memorable as Hillary’s “just chillin’ in Cedar Rapids” video.

