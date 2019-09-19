As Twitchy reported earlier, 2020 hopeful Andrew Yang was on whatever MSNBC’s calling their two-day climate town hall and suggesting that we make it so that we don’t “own our own cars.”

He’s also talked a lot about changing Americans’ diets, and at least he’s being honest in suggesting that a sort of sin tax on meat is the only way to dissuade people from buying it. Since cattle produce emissions and that is changing the climate of the entire planet, Yang seems to think that the cost of those emissions should be included in the price of beef.

.@AndrewYang says beef should include the cost of cows’ “emissions” so that it becomes so expensive people stop eating it. pic.twitter.com/ZoDtCp0fT5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 19, 2019

These people (Democrats) are totally insane — Mark (@mark_mcich) September 19, 2019

Welp he’s gone full socialist. Bye Yang — Paige Sullivan (@PaigeSully88) September 19, 2019

So basically the elites get to eat steak, and us regular folk aren't allowed……. — Marvz (@Marvz_Said_It) September 19, 2019

Eat steak while flying their private jets to Climate "Crisis" meetings from their oceanfront properties that are supposed to be under water soon. — FoFo Spumoni 🍡 (@FofoSpumoni) September 19, 2019

Every policy that calls for a tax is nothing but a kick to the balls of poorer families…. every time. You think it hurts someone in a new Mercedes to pay $5 a gallon to fill up their car? You think they will give a shit paying $5 extra dollars for that beef burger? — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 19, 2019

I'd like to see the actuary tables on cow flatulence vs the price of a NY Strip. — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) September 19, 2019

I've always wanted to deal steaks on the black market. Maybe Yang can make my dream come true. — Someone Random (@Indynetwork2846) September 19, 2019

On that note, I’m gonna grill NY Strips for the whole damn family tonight. — JonJon (@john_busbin) September 19, 2019

Literal burger Nazis now? I eat what I want, when I want and as much of it as I want. That’s called freedom. Try it sometime. It’s actually good for you. — Brutuski (@brutuski) September 19, 2019

So much for Yang being the "sane" Dem. — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) September 19, 2019

Welp… Liking him was fun while it lasted… — Jeff Smith (@Jeffsmith5084) September 19, 2019

@AndrewYang what the hell? You were supposed to be sane. You have went full "Reeeeeeeee!!!" In a few weeks. What's next, support for the Green New Deal? — Unassuming (@Unassuming18) September 19, 2019

Why stop with beef? Why not make everything so expensive no one can buy it? — WatchtowerGaze (@GazeWatchtower) September 19, 2019

This is so astoundingly stupid & totalitarian it’s tough to know where to start. These people should be mocked mercilessly. — JT (@jaytrenary) September 19, 2019

All the while conservatives keep calling him not that bad. He's just as wildly left as the rest of them. He just comes across as more reasonable because he doesn't play the SJW card like the rest. — Attack Lizard (@MingusYaDingus) September 19, 2019

Wow! You really have to work at being this stupid! It takes a significant effort to completely disregard physics, mathematics, biology, and planetary natural laws, just to get votes from the misinformed lemmings. — Jose Rodriguez (@penman98) September 19, 2019

So sad to see msm using kids to promote a hoax 😡 — Just Me (@TheShadow4444) September 19, 2019

So using part of the $1000 freedom stipend to buy nice cuts of steak will be frowned upon? 🥩 — Ana Ryan (@MissAnaTX) September 19, 2019

Maybe @AndrewYang will offer up a Freedom Farts program to offset the added cost. #YangGangSinking — David Warthen (@sicarium23) September 19, 2019

