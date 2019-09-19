As Twitchy reported earlier, 2020 hopeful Andrew Yang was on whatever MSNBC’s calling their two-day climate town hall and suggesting that we make it so that we don’t “own our own cars.”

He’s also talked a lot about changing Americans’ diets, and at least he’s being honest in suggesting that a sort of sin tax on meat is the only way to dissuade people from buying it. Since cattle produce emissions and that is changing the climate of the entire planet, Yang seems to think that the cost of those emissions should be included in the price of beef.

