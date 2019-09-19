Because seven hours on CNN wasn’t enough time for the Democrats running for president to explain their visions to fight “climate change,” MSNBC is having a two-day event to allow the 2020 field to continue to sound the alarm and detail how they’d flush trillions of dollars down the drain. For starters, Yang envisioned the White House going electric with their vehicles:

But Yang’s plan for cars doesn’t stop at the White House. He’s got plans for everybody else too:

Yang should take that a step further and make “no car in every driveway” his campaign slogan.

Maybe Yang will take a page from Beto O’Rourke and announce a “mandatory car buyback” plan.

That’s the bottom line.

