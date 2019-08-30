Just to set the Left’s latest narrative when it comes to casting blame for the man-made climate change they say will flood the Obamas new Vineyard mansion before too long (the ex POTUS and FLOTUS must not have heard the news), here’s PETA:

WOW, this says it all. If you eat meat, you’re killing the #AmazonRainforest too. pic.twitter.com/HiEMxhrlYC — PETA (@peta) August 30, 2019

Each burger and steak consumed takes a big bite out of the Amazon rainforest, or so we’re told. Bernie Sanders doesn’t disagree, and he was asked about a “meat tax,” and his answer isn’t very surprising:

Bernie Sanders suggests he is open to a “meat tax” to save the world from climate change pic.twitter.com/9FdPcVSlEi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 30, 2019

Bernie suggests he is open to a “meat tax,” other efforts to target animal agriculturehttps://t.co/NdNerpoA3F pic.twitter.com/2zHiw8IiDM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2019

Is there any problem that progressives/socialists don’t think can be “fixed” with higher taxes, wealth confiscation and increased government control?

Under Bernie we would all become vegetarians because meat would be too expensive. This is communism, people. 🧐 https://t.co/YfHr4VS4U3 — Renaissance woman 🇺🇸 (@Beethovenlover5) August 30, 2019

How about a tax on stupid. Make alot more money — Nikkidog18 (@TomKraft15) August 30, 2019

A presidential candidate saying he’s open to making burgers and steak more expensive right at the start of a summer holiday weekend is a bold move.

Is he open to giving up a couple of his houses? https://t.co/IVQ6aaZXKi — Realist & Curmudgeon (@PenguinsFan62) August 30, 2019

Not so fast!!