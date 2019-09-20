Rep. Adam Schiff spent the first couple of years of Trump’s presidency in front of TV cameras while enthralled reporters listened to him talk about all the evidence of collusion that existed between the Trump campaign and Russia which resulted in the Republicans winning the 2016 election. The Mueller report eventually was released and dumped cold water all over that and other “impeachment” pushes, but Adam Schiff has new hope for impeachment evidence:

No Director of National Intelligence has ever refused to turn over a whistleblower complaint the IG determined to be urgent and credible. There is no privilege to engage in misconduct; not under this president, or any other. That’s why I issued a subpoena and will enforce it. pic.twitter.com/pWg4MsOlwD — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 15, 2019

The Inspector General found a whistleblower complaint alleging serious misconduct to be not only credible, but urgent. Yet the Acting DNI has withheld that complaint from Congress on the basis of potential privilege. He’s wrong. There's no privilege to be corrupt. pic.twitter.com/80US0rdSJv — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 20, 2019

Today, Trump reminded Schiff how unsuccessful his past obsessions have been:

The Radical Left Democrats and their Fake News Media partners, headed up again by Little Adam Schiff, and batting Zero for 21 against me, are at it again! They think I may have had a “dicey” conversation with a certain foreign leader based on a “highly partisan” whistleblowers.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

….statement. Strange that with so many other people hearing or knowing of the perfectly fine and respectful conversation, that they would not have also come forward. Do you know the reason why they did not? Because there was nothing said wrong, it was pitch perfect! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

Schiff didn’t like being interrupted after having found another potential impeachment trail to follow:

Whistleblower protections are sacrosanct in our democracy, Mr. President. Your attack against a whistleblower increases the chance that corruption goes unreported, and heightens risk of an illegal reprisal. We will do everything we can to protect this, and every, whistleblower. https://t.co/0HP4FC8cQ3 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 20, 2019

And with that, Schiff’s hearing back from the anti-Trump Resistance begging him to use what little information is known as a basis for impeachment proceedings. For some reason, we’re reminded of the movie Groundhog Day.

Hmmmm…still waiting on all that collusion "evidence" you said you've had for the past two years. — Wag the Wolf (@DarrenRUSA) September 20, 2019

Apparently Schiff’s decided it’s time to try and find the next big scandal and make himself look like a fool all over again.