As a few people were saying Wednesday night, the winner of the Democratic debate should have been whichever candidate used their time to congratulate Joe Biden on his new grandchild. As Twitchy reported, a DNA test that Hunter Biden had been avoiding proved that he is the father of an Arkansas woman’s child, as she had to take him to court to get him to acknowledge her claim.

Biden is currently married, by the way, and as ABC News reported in an image rehabilitation puff piece, they’d only known each other six days before tying the knot.

No one at the debate congratulated Biden, but a reporter did bring up the subject, and it was obvious that Biden will not be answering any questions or making any comments about his new grandchild. Hunter sure is being a big help to his dad lately.

Here's a different angle provided via Fox News that shows Biden's facial expression as he was asked the question, which is a legitimate news question Biden clearly seems agitated pic.twitter.com/23OB1xyz28 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 21, 2019

Don’t hold back, Benny Johnson:

What’s it like running for President as a Democrat? Your coke-head kid can cheat on your other son’s widow, have a baby out of wedlock, lie about the whole thing all while making corrupt millions When a reporter dare ask about it – you get to shame them:pic.twitter.com/0Te3eSFeBc — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 21, 2019

As Ryan Saavedra points out, check out the eye-roll from the reporter on the right edge of the screen.

Check out the woman in the lower right part of the video At the 0:07 mark she rolls her eyes in annoyance that a reporter asked a legitimate news question Keep in mind that many in the mainstream media claim they do not cheer for any political party pic.twitter.com/vxPzE8St8Q — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 21, 2019

"Only you would ask that." That, ladies and gentlemen, is an admission from the former Vice President of the United States that the media is blatantly and obviously partisan, and that the leftist side of media would shy away from a story like this to protect him. — Kuixote (@TheRealKuixote) November 21, 2019

well Biden is right, only Fox News would ask a question that paints a Democrat in a bad light. — Matt Ballinger (@ballingermatt17) November 21, 2019

They should've asked @JoeBiden if he has sniffed his newly discovered grandson yet? — TC (@TipsyPantz) November 21, 2019

OK, that was funny.

Did we miss the part where Biden challenged the reporter to take it out back in the parking lot? — Joe Bluebonnet (@BluebonnetJoe) November 21, 2019

Imagine if a Jerk like @Acosta asked that of @realDonaldTrump they would put him on the cover of Time. — Mick DeFoe🎬 (@MickDeFoe) November 21, 2019

Could have responded: children are a blessing and offer new hope to the world. If this child is my grandchild I will see them as a blessing and do my best to help them fulfill their hopes and dreams. — Ben Tolly (@SuptBen) November 21, 2019

Could have; didn’t.

Actually I think this may be one of Bidens better moments, seems to have sincerely expected that only Fox news would ask the question knowing that it would be ignored by the MSM. — Alberto Espinosa Sr. (@_AlbertEspinosa) November 21, 2019

A lot of nerve to use "classy" when his son is the one who impregnated a woman and lied about it, never mind dated his dead brothers wife! #CreepyBidens — TMarieBisMe ✌🏼️🇺🇸 👠 (@tmarieBisMe) November 21, 2019

If it was my loser son I’d be agitated too! — Nancy Eardley (@nancylees) November 21, 2019

Maybe Grand Pop can introduce the child to Corn Pop. — Atlas Shrugged ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@JohnGaltOurayCo) November 21, 2019

Not a legitimate news question at all. — David Boote (@david_boote) November 21, 2019

We don’t entirely disagree, but again, check out how the New York Times and CNN thought Bristol Palin’s pregnancy was headline news.

Does anyone remember what the media did to Sarah Palin when it came out her unmarried daughter was pregnant? Why is Hunter Biden off limits? — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Jeremy Long 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheOregonDude) November 21, 2019

But it was newsworthy in 2008 when Sarah Palin’s 17 year old daughter Bristol was pregnant? Oh right, Palin is a Republican pic.twitter.com/g1o1w0Srg0 — Elizabeth Costa 🇺🇸 (@lizzycosta8) November 21, 2019

It's a newsworthy story. Why cant he ask that? Why can't anyone ask that question? — Frank (@Frank03271364) November 21, 2019

His son left his wife for his dead brother's widow, then had an affair with the mother of this child that he swore was not possibly his, then dumped her and got married a week later and Joe is upset about being asked a question? Maybe he should be upset with his son. — Jamey Cournoyer (@nole16ma) November 21, 2019

Classy as an insult? Look no further than your son you doofus. — Josh Simms (@Josh_Simms) November 21, 2019

The question was ok. If he was mad, he handled it well. To me, he just didn't want to deal with the question, which I wouldn't either. He should have listened to Barack Obama, "Joe, you don't have to do this." — US Gal Too (@USGalToo) November 21, 2019

i do not believe this guy WANTS to be here. he is not enjoying this. the pressure to be something he is NOT is proving to be too much. i am convinced he does not want to do this. — Debbie Boyd (@debboydrf) November 21, 2019

You know what the saddest part of this video is? The reaction of the other reporters. Not a single one of these reporters has the slightest curiosity about Hunter Biden – one of the most consequential people in American politics today. The same cowards who covered up Epstein. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 21, 2019

