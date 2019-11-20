It’s a red-letter day for the Bidens! As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden’s campaign blasted out a post-debate fundraising email — several hours before the debate is set to begin. And now comes this news about Joe’s illustrious son Hunter:

BREAKING: DNA testing has established that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby, according to a motion filed Wednesday » https://t.co/8na5ZPtWm1 #ARnews #ArkDG — AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) November 20, 2019

More from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette:

DNA testing has established, “with scientific certainty,” that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby, according to a motion filed Wednesday in Independence County on behalf of the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts. Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden, “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” the filing states.

This episode of “President Trump” is even weirder than usual https://t.co/el1faAibtM — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 20, 2019

Joe Biden is not having the best pre-debate — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 20, 2019

When it Ukraines, it pours. — JcSilva (@JCsadaSilva) November 20, 2019

Worth remembering when assessing his credibility that Hunter told the New Yorker he had never been with this woman….https://t.co/RDkSnWDty3 https://t.co/5DQdN1mf1N — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) November 20, 2019

Er, congratulations to former vice president Biden on the news of another grandchild! https://t.co/oRzVAjp7Io — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 20, 2019

Hey congrats to new grandfather @JoeBiden! A special gift on his 77th birthday. https://t.co/3JgeyjGTL3 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2019

"Son, this is a very important election. It's vital that we move past the international corruption and unsavory Arkansas sex stories of the Clin—" https://t.co/IrSeSrRL8m — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 20, 2019

On today's episode of MAURY. https://t.co/18wnvSR8Es — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 20, 2019

Maury, but every episode features Hunter Biden and whether or not he’s the father — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 20, 2019

Last impeachment was all about Arkansas DNA. https://t.co/IrSeSrRL8m — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 20, 2019

So far the Democrat Presidential field is 0-2 with DNA tests. cc: @ewarren https://t.co/m28DvpDFTl — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 20, 2019

will anyone onstage tonight congratulate joe on his new grandchild — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 20, 2019

The Dem who wishes Joe Biden congratulations on his newest grandchild at the debate tonight instantly wins this is the rule — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 20, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.