It’s a red-letter day for the Bidens! As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden’s campaign blasted out a post-debate fundraising email — several hours before the debate is set to begin. And now comes this news about Joe’s illustrious son Hunter:
BREAKING: DNA testing has established that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby, according to a motion filed Wednesday » https://t.co/8na5ZPtWm1 #ARnews #ArkDG
— AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) November 20, 2019
More from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette:
DNA testing has established, “with scientific certainty,” that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby, according to a motion filed Wednesday in Independence County on behalf of the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts.
Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden, “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” the filing states.
Well alrighty then.
This episode of “President Trump” is even weirder than usual https://t.co/el1faAibtM
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 20, 2019
poor Joe https://t.co/1tZkMjPlqe
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 20, 2019
Joe Biden is not having the best pre-debate
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 20, 2019
When it Ukraines, it pours.
— JcSilva (@JCsadaSilva) November 20, 2019
Worth remembering when assessing his credibility that Hunter told the New Yorker he had never been with this woman….https://t.co/RDkSnWDty3 https://t.co/5DQdN1mf1N
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) November 20, 2019
Er, congratulations to former vice president Biden on the news of another grandchild! https://t.co/oRzVAjp7Io
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 20, 2019
Hey congrats to new grandfather @JoeBiden! A special gift on his 77th birthday. https://t.co/3JgeyjGTL3
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2019
"Son, this is a very important election. It's vital that we move past the international corruption and unsavory Arkansas sex stories of the Clin—" https://t.co/IrSeSrRL8m
— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 20, 2019
So much for that, huh?
*insert Maury Povich joke here* https://t.co/l64Nnxft1x
— Kira (@RealKiraDavis) November 20, 2019
There are so many to be made …
On today's episode of MAURY. https://t.co/18wnvSR8Es
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 20, 2019
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 20, 2019
https://t.co/JYGvdoC9Za pic.twitter.com/tIQ7h4dRpg
— Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) November 20, 2019
Maury, but every episode features Hunter Biden and whether or not he’s the father
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 20, 2019
Snort.
Last impeachment was all about Arkansas DNA. https://t.co/IrSeSrRL8m
— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 20, 2019
So far the Democrat Presidential field is 0-2 with DNA tests.
cc: @ewarren https://t.co/m28DvpDFTl
— Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 20, 2019
Tonight’s debate should be LIT AF, folks.
will anyone onstage tonight congratulate joe on his new grandchild
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 20, 2019
The Dem who wishes Joe Biden congratulations on his newest grandchild at the debate tonight instantly wins this is the rule
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 20, 2019
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.