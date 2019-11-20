It’s a red-letter day for the Bidens! As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden’s campaign blasted out a post-debate fundraising email — several hours before the debate is set to begin. And now comes this news about Joe’s illustrious son Hunter:

More from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette:

DNA testing has established, “with scientific certainty,” that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby, according to a motion filed Wednesday in Independence County on behalf of the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts.

Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden, “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” the filing states.











