Joe Biden may be old, but he’s still on top of things. So on top of things, in fact, that he’s apparently finished with tonight’s Democratic presidential debate before it even started:

Biden just blasted out his post-debate "did I make you proud?" email hours before the start time. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 20, 2019

This is not a drill:

Joe Biden just blasted out a fundraising pitch boasting about his debate performance — six hours before the debate #oops pic.twitter.com/tvhs3mAsta — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 20, 2019

Oops Also: “We need more than plans” is in Biden’s post-debate messaging pic.twitter.com/lsLUSr0VPz — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 20, 2019

Well? Did he make you proud? Did he???

lol Joe Biden is leaving the fifth Dem debate hours before it even started. Sorry Joe, you didn’t make anyone proud. pic.twitter.com/k4wl4id4uV — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 20, 2019

Well he didn’t sleep last night because he can’t raise money, so what do you expect really….?https://t.co/KdrBynum38 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 20, 2019

Campaigning is hard work, y’all.

He's going for the valuable Psychic demographic! — Steve Parsons (@Stevempars) November 20, 2019

Biden confused about what time of day it is https://t.co/j777l6sgyz — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) November 20, 2019

Biden & The Gaffe Staff https://t.co/hzYso1MIlc — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 20, 2019

this has to be a joke — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) November 20, 2019

It’s never a joke with Joe Biden. It’s always serious business.

The toppest of Top Men.

Biden has the most Boomer digital operation ever. https://t.co/A8TYVPHD4c — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) November 20, 2019

Everything this campaign does gives me the impression the people working on it aren't actually trying to win — Alex C (@alexanderc1003) November 20, 2019