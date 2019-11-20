Joe Biden may be old, but he’s still on top of things. So on top of things, in fact, that he’s apparently finished with tonight’s Democratic presidential debate before it even started:

This is not a drill:

Well? Did he make you proud? Did he???

Campaigning is hard work, y’all.

It’s never a joke with Joe Biden. It’s always serious business.

The toppest of Top Men.

