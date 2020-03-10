This is unlike anything we’ve ever seen from a politician and yes, that includes Trump. Sure, Trump said a bunch of stuff that he quite honestly should never have said, but he never came off as an angry ‘scared’ old man like Joe Biden does in this video when an autoworker confronted him on guns.

Watch.

Joe Biden is touring an auto plant in Michigan, a *must win* for Democrats.

A blue collar Union autoworker asks Joe about protecting gun rights.

Biden:

– Screams at voter

– Points finger in his face

– Says he will ban “AR-14s”

– Insults him

– Looks scaredpic.twitter.com/xgVLRDd2SR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 10, 2020

Guys, Joe is in trouble.

Did he say AR-14?

Joe Biden to Michigan voter: "You’re full of shit."pic.twitter.com/zayU6gh2Ml — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 10, 2020

Wow.

And we’re not being mean or snarky … honestly, this guy has no business walking around without assistance let alone campaigning to be president.

Everybody, this is no longer funny. Biden literally looks terrified. Someone with a heart on the other side of the aisle needs to step in & stop this now. https://t.co/Bv3wHug1xV — Stacey – CPAC Wuhan Survivor (@ScotsFyre) March 10, 2020

This. ^

We get it, Democrats want to beat Trump and they know Sanders is a crazy socialist but this is just cruel at this point.

When even WE feel sorry for the guy?

C’mon.

Yeah its about to get really rough for these Democrats candidates in the upper midwest. They're not going to like to hear what we have to say. 😂 — Jerry Fletcher (@guntotingteabag) March 10, 2020

Way to court voters there, #SunsetJoe — Paul Stricker (@StrickTweet) March 10, 2020

Biden is doing a good job helping the Trump administration paint him as senile. https://t.co/QzSeKELeIw https://t.co/tB5yz69Otr — Highly Offensive™ (@OffensivelyHigh) March 10, 2020

"How to make friends and keep them" – Joe Biden — K Blank (@kjblank80) March 10, 2020

The real takeaway from this(aside from "AR-14") is that Biden has no clue what he's talking about with regard to guns. The worker presses him on semiautomatic firearms and all Biden can do is yell at him about not needing 100 round magazines. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 10, 2020

The Biden campaign is Elder Abuse. — Lynsey 🇺🇸 (@lynseyross999) March 10, 2020

We’re starting to wonder …

