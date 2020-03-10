The latest talking point from the Left and the media (same difference, we know) around the Wuhan Virus is that calling it the Wuhan Virus is somehow racist. Don’t make that face, we know it’s stupid but honestly, are you really all the surprised that this is the direction they’re going considering how ridiculous their behavior has been so far?

When the Swine Flu hit it was a blip even though the deaths were far higher.

Gosh, what was different then? Hrm.

Anywho, one of the funniest self-owns we’ve seen in regard to the whole ‘Wuhan Virus is racist’ nonsense comes from Dr. Eugene Gu who we THINK is still a doctor? Maybe not? Welp, either way, he made a name for himself when he threw an epic fit because Trump blocked him; there was some weird story about a date he went on but we won’t bore you with the creepy details.

Check out this shot and chaser:

I mean, it's actually amazing. I'm not even mad. pic.twitter.com/4gsowGqiFW — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 9, 2020

Tweets are FOREVER, ‘Doc’.

And wow.

Guess that makes Eugene both ignorant and racist, right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is an epic self-own. — Tyler Cardon (@TyCardon) March 9, 2020

I almost feel like the guy does it on purpose — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 9, 2020

Possible.

This website is free. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 10, 2020

Remember those Krassenstein twin dorks? Ya, this guy took their place. — Noah VA (@NVanArk) March 9, 2020

Psh, no one could ever take those dorks’ place.

You can’t get mad at people like @eugenegu for hypocrisy. It’s what they do. Pity is all we can give them. And mocking. Lots of mocking. pic.twitter.com/8OMMd25P88 — Virgil Cole 🇺🇸 (@VirgilCole) March 10, 2020

SCORE!

We are GOOD at the whole mocking thing.

Heh.

***

Related:

And THIS is how it’s done: Brit Hume makes panic-inducing media look even WORSE with 1-sentence #coronavirus tweet

‘Partisan-infected GARBAGE’ –> Greg Gutfeld SLAMS Mediaite over ridiculous ‘coronavirus mortality rate’ headline (they deleted!)

‘INSANELY dishonest!’ Jenna Ellis OWNS CNN’s Asha Rangappa in back and forth over allegedly edited Biden video