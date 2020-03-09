Good to see CNN going to bat for ol’ Joe Biden already.

Wow.

We knew they’d be all in for whoever runs against Trump but this was just way too predictable. Anyone who saw the video in real-time that Dan Scavino shared could see it was edited for content. The gaffe and cringe was all real and all Joe Biden.

See for yourself:

But that didn’t stop CNN from trying to pretend otherwise.

Trump and his campaign promoted a video edited flagrantly dishonestly to wrongly make it seem Biden had accidentally endorsed Trump. Some pro-Sanders tweeters did too. The video has now been viewed more than 6 million times. https://t.co/2f6pq29JO1 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 8, 2020

Fact check?

Really?

Coming from CNN that’s an oxymoron.

Trump’s Sr. Legal Adviser, Jenna Ellis, called CNN OUT.

Wow. This is an insanely dishonest targeting of @DanScavino. The clip was accurate and was A CLIP of Biden’s embarrassing gaffe. No one from the Campaign or Admin (including the President) was asserting Biden *actually* endorsed @realDonaldTrump. The point is the gaffe. DUH. https://t.co/kDq3FMxsbX — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 9, 2020

BUT IT WAS EDITED AND STUFF … CNN, probably.

We’re not entirely sure why Asha Rangappa felt the need to pick a fight over this video with Ellis but here we are:

Biden: “We can only re-elect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It's gotta be a positive campaign." The video going around: “We can only re-elect Donald Trump." (Ends) The (omitted) “if” makes it a conditional statement. Not a gaffe. https://t.co/o8dScgr6hB — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 9, 2020

Wow.

She must think nobody saw this in real-time.

He may have meant to say the rest but it was totally lost and no amount of editing could change that.

Also, for it to be a “gaffe,” you have to believe he *meant* to say something else in place of “Donald Trump.” What would that be? “Joe Biden”?? The only person who speaks about himself in the third person is Trump. Normal people don’t do that. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 9, 2020

Oh to be lectured by a CNN analyst about what normal people do.

Ellis responded.

Why don’t you start at the beginning of Scavino’s actual Biden video? Or are you only clipping the part that you think helps your narrative? #typicalhypocrite It wasn’t manipulated. https://t.co/hBb5g1m14I — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 9, 2020

Typical hypocrite is right.

Oh and she’s a CNN analyst. Always rude when she’s on panels with me. Can’t debate. I had to ask @ChrisCuomo on air to step in once because of her crazy personal attacks. (He did.) — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 9, 2020

And speaking of crazy personal attacks, the number of people dragging Ellis for calling CNN out is off the charts. People attacking her degree, her background, the fact she advises Trump … it’s just another reflection of what and what they’ve become.

***

