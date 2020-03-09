Oh good, Greta Thunberg found a way to tie sexism to climate change … said no one, ever.

Plus odds are she did not write this tweet considering we all know that her father has been using her as a ‘shield’ of sorts to push his own agenda. No way she wrote this:

Today is #InternationalWomensDay and we recognise that women are still far from equal to men in today’s societies.

We can not have climate justice without gender equity. And remember; what we women want today – and every day- is equality, not congratulations or celebrations. pic.twitter.com/g1CuEN6YLX — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 8, 2020

And sadly, the non-thinkers in social media ate this nonsense up because it’s what they do. Luckily there are people like James Woods on Twitter who not only make us laugh but think as well. Let’s hope that even though it was likely Greta’s dad who wrote that tweet the youngster actually sees James’ tweet because it’s even more powerful since it’s TRUE.

There is not one single right afforded to men in America that is denied to women, except the lovely privilege of being drafted and killed in war based solely on one’s sex. #InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/DKdNyT28vg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 9, 2020

Men DO have one ‘right’ women don’t, and that’s the right to sign up for the draft.

Lucky them.

If a man doesn't register, that means no loan for college, many jobs are off the table, plus there's still the threat of a fine & prison time hanging over our heads. — Lucas (@The_Kirkpatrick) March 9, 2020

But you know, women are super oppressed and stuff because a waitress doesn’t make as much as a neurosurgeon.

But, James…climate change? Before we can fix the climate we need to fix gender inequality. Yesterday, I heard gender is a social construct, so I’m not sure WTF is going on, but it’s all critical to the climate. Got it? — GSeven (@GsevengOne) March 9, 2020

Welp, now we’re all confused.

Way to go, dude.

Exactly, and I honestly don’t want that option to be extended to women. I have 3 daughters. Though I think the draft itself is wrong in general. If I had a son I wouldn’t want him possibly drafted either against his will. — Mel 🇺🇸 (@missmissykins) March 9, 2020

BUT EQUALITY!

CLIMATE CHANGE!

JUSTICE!

Something something!

Gotta wonder who’s writing this crap for her — The Bear (@TheOregonBear) March 9, 2020

*her dad*

And I don't see the young women protesting and hollering for that THAT particular duty to be imposed upon them, for … you know… EQUALITY… AND when women start picking up the tab on dates where they asked the men out, we will know they actually take equality seriously. — Meaghie Champion (@MAWalke12024508) March 9, 2020

Every time we see Greta all we can think about is how sad it is that she hasn’t been allowed to be a kid.

Let’s hope one day she figures out there is more to life than being the mouthpiece for a bunch of adults trying to push their agenda.

***

