We know, we know, MSNBC is gonna MSNBC.
But c’mon, man.
It’s like these blue-checks learned nothing during the Obama administration where the word ‘racist’ was used SO MUCH to describe anyone and anything in disagreement with the president that it started losing all meaning. Not to mention ‘Wuhan’ isn’t a race, it’s a city.
FYI: Calling #COVID19 the "Wuhan Virus" is racist.
— David Gura (@davidgura) March 9, 2020
FYI: This is one of the dumbest takes on Twitter right now and that includes Alyssa Milano’s feed so you KNOW it’s really dumb.
The virus that'll kill us all is stupidity. https://t.co/PY8D5VovOg
— neontaster (@neontaster) March 9, 2020
^ Yup.
Of course Molly Jong-un is on this bandwagon.
— neontaster (@neontaster) March 9, 2020
Because of course, she is.
"Swine flu" is porkophobic
— Kieran (@KieranEleison) March 9, 2020
Won’t someone PLEASE think of the swine?!
— Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) March 9, 2020
— ☘️Trish-Go-Brách☘️ (@wtffiles) March 9, 2020
"Yes, I'll have the Cuban sandwich with a side of Spanish rice, please."
"Out of my restaurant, racist!"
"What? All I was doing was—"
"You don't have to justify your racism with me, bigot! Out!"
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 9, 2020
Who knew there was so much racism in food?
Sheesh.
"Wuhan" isn't a RACE, you tool…. it's a city in the Hubei province of China!
FYI: "Chinese" isn't a race either…it's a nationality.
— Steve Johnson 💎 (@Grizzly_Stevens) March 9, 2020
It came from Wuhan you dipstick.
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 9, 2020
— GayPatriot (@GayPatriotTM) March 9, 2020
Serio.
I was not aware that "Wuhan" was a race. 🤔
— Aaron Lockhart 🇺🇸 (@arabbitorduck) March 9, 2020
How about the Wu Tang Clap?
— Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 9, 2020
Sounds like a New Wave hit.
The West Nile Virus wants a word.
— Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) March 9, 2020
— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) March 9, 2020
I’m just gonna keep calling it FluManChu then.
— Jester Redux (@JStgoalie) March 9, 2020
Well there ya go.
Excuse me? pic.twitter.com/b8dYwD21jF
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 9, 2020
RACISTY RACIST!
We knew it!
***
