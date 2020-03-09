We’ve said it time and time again, the panic the media has caused over the Wuhan Virus is ultimately more dangerous than the damn virus itself. They are willing to hurt Americans to push any negative story as long as it does damage to the president.

There really should be some sort of accountability for this sort of behavior, doncha think?

Dr. Drew does.

Watch.

The panic must stop.

Too bad the media either doesn’t get that or care. Maybe a little of both.

Trending

BUT THE TOILET PAPER IS RUNNING OUT AND OMG THAT GUY SNEEZED ON THE BUS THIS MORNING.

Unless you’re the media and your situation is sabotaging the president’s re-election campaign.

Seriously. What’s with all the toilet paper? Does the virus make you poop way more than usual? More violently?

It makes no sense.

Lookin’ at you, MSNBC and the guy lecturing people how racist it is to call the virus the ‘Wuhan Virus‘.

Even if that means putting the country into a panic.

And they wonder why Trump calls them the ‘Enemy of the People.’

***

Related:

‘Wait, didn’t he FIRE you?’ Preet Bharara embarrasses himself BIGLY in creepy-obsessive thread trashing Trump and YIKES

OOF: Ben Rhodes just dropped another quarter in the nut-punching machine with THIS doozy of an anti-Trump tweet

Class is in session! James Woods SCHOOLS Greta Thunberg on equality and the 1 ‘right’ men have that women do NOT want

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusDr. DrewmediapanicTrump