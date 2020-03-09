We’ve said it time and time again, the panic the media has caused over the Wuhan Virus is ultimately more dangerous than the damn virus itself. They are willing to hurt Americans to push any negative story as long as it does damage to the president.

There really should be some sort of accountability for this sort of behavior, doncha think?

Dr. Drew does.

Watch.

Dr. Drew on the coronavirus: “Businesses are getting destroyed and people’s lives are being upended not by the virus, but by the panic. The panic must stop. And the press, they really somehow need to be held accountable because they are hurting people”pic.twitter.com/as2xu0Am8E — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 9, 2020

The panic must stop.

Too bad the media either doesn’t get that or care. Maybe a little of both.

Yes, went downtown Boston yesterday. Every place busy and crowded, folks having a good time, enjoying the great weather. This 'panic' is entirely media driven. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) March 9, 2020

BUT THE TOILET PAPER IS RUNNING OUT AND OMG THAT GUY SNEEZED ON THE BUS THIS MORNING.

The same guy stresses how much *more* worried we should be about the potential for Bubonic Plague and other horrors among our homeless in CA, and either way, he's somehow ignored. They should listen to Dr. Drew. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) March 9, 2020

Panic never helps any situation — Jim (@Jim65783) March 9, 2020

Unless you’re the media and your situation is sabotaging the president’s re-election campaign.

I'm more freaked out by how much people apparently think they are going to be pooping in the next 6 weeks. — Eek (@esenkmajer) March 9, 2020

Seriously. What’s with all the toilet paper? Does the virus make you poop way more than usual? More violently?

It makes no sense.

Can’t stop, won’t stop. — The Panic (@Gunntwitt) March 9, 2020

I agree with Dr. Drew. Biggest issue is media doing inaccurate reporting on this issue which is creating fear and hysteria. — Classy Traveler (@classytraveler1) March 9, 2020

Couldn't agree more with Dr. Drew. These "reporters" most of them are dumber than fence posts. — Gone Anonymous (@ToStayEmployed) March 9, 2020

Lookin’ at you, MSNBC and the guy lecturing people how racist it is to call the virus the ‘Wuhan Virus‘.

The media wants worst case scenario just to get Trump out of office — Brian Barney (@bbarney22) March 9, 2020

Even if that means putting the country into a panic.

And they wonder why Trump calls them the ‘Enemy of the People.’

***

