Good question from the Trump War Room: “What’s he hiding?”
WATCH: Joe Biden explodes when a reporter asks a very simple question:
"How was your role as Vice President in charge of policy in Ukraine and your son's job in Ukraine, how is that not a conflict of interest?"
Biden: "I'm not going to respond to that!"
What is he hiding? pic.twitter.com/jbycKLARhE
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2019
Of course it’s a conflict of interest. There are so many conflicts of interest by EVERYONE in DC that they don’t even see them when they’re right in front of their faces:
Biden in this clip says it is not a conflict of interest that he was point person on Ukraine policy while his son was sitting on a Ukrainian energy company board.
When pressed on the appearance of it, he tells the reporter to instead "focus on this man" AKA Trump https://t.co/UauJo4E7P0
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 4, 2019
“Getting desperate,” Joe?
Joe Biden is getting desperate https://t.co/wwNzbkNiAg
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 4, 2019
***