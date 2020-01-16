As Twitchy told you, CNN brass didn’t take kindly to GOP Sen. Martha McSally calling reporter Manu Raju a “liberal hack.”

But they shouldn’t hold their breath for an apology from McSally, who’s reportedly fundraising off of her remarks.

For the record, CNN anchor Jake Tapper would also like to register his displeasure with McSally for insulting his colleague Raju:

The question was perfectly reasonable and topical, politely asked, and Manu is respected on the Hill by Democrats and Republicans. https://t.co/efAawOfneO — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 16, 2020

It’s true that Raju is generally regarded as one of the better reporters at CNN, even by Republicans and conservatives. That said, though, Jake Tapper didn’t need to go here to defend Raju’s honor:

Given that McSally was appointed to serve our the remainder of Sen John McCain’s term, I asked a member of the family for thoughts on McSally’s comments today. The response was “There’s no love lost between our family and her.” https://t.co/PvbWFdATCM — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 16, 2020

2/ Among other slights, McSally didn’t mention McCain during the signing of the defense bill named after McCain while he was on his death bed. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 16, 2020

C’mon, man.

Great “journalism” there Jake — Me (@marathonman2019) January 16, 2020

lmao that’s some petty journalism, Tapper https://t.co/RA4WEh1dVM — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 16, 2020

In which we descend into bitchy gossip.🙄 — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) January 16, 2020

This is pure spiteful gossip. I wish I could say it was beneath you. Sadly, it isn't. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) January 16, 2020

Lmao…. the media is filled with political activists who are bitch made https://t.co/b1RLRwwdse — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 16, 2020

We are but like firefighters, rushing toward a story. Gets called a name I'm telling the McCain family on you. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 16, 2020

Everyone loves that old racist bigot John McCain now. https://t.co/V97sdE1Xit — BT (@back_ttys) January 16, 2020

This strange new respect routine is transparent and tiresome. — BT (@back_ttys) January 16, 2020

Now that’s Real News, Mr. President.

