As Twitchy told you, CNN brass didn’t take kindly to GOP Sen. Martha McSally calling reporter Manu Raju a “liberal hack.”

But they shouldn’t hold their breath for an apology from McSally, who’s reportedly fundraising off of her remarks.

For the record, CNN anchor Jake Tapper would also like to register his displeasure with McSally for insulting his colleague Raju:

It’s true that Raju is generally regarded as one of the better reporters at CNN, even by Republicans and conservatives. That said, though, Jake Tapper didn’t need to go here to defend Raju’s honor:

C’mon, man.

Now that’s Real News, Mr. President.

