As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Martha McSally called CNN’s Manu Raju a “liberal hack” on her way into the hearing room this morning, refusing to answer his question about considering new evidence in the Senate trial. She then posted video of the exchange on her own Twitter account with the message, “You are.”

CNN is so butthurt about being called fake news by President Trump that you know they’ll be talking about this all day, and the network even released a statement calling it “extremely unbecoming for a U.S. Senator to sink to this level and treat a member of the press this way for simply doing his job.”

Now it’s time for individual CNN employees to comment one by one. Washington Post columnist and CNN political analyst Josh Rogin thinks that McSally insulted the ideals and integrity that John McCain brought to that Senate seat.

This is an insult to the ideals and integrity of the Senate seat she inherited from John McCain. https://t.co/slxbk7p8Qz — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 16, 2020

No, it isn't. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 16, 2020

No, it's really not. This is the contempt that #FakeNewsCNN has duly earned. Enjoy! — Dam Yankee ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@_Dam_Yankee_) January 16, 2020

No it's not, it's a member of Congress actually telling the truth. Don't get your panties in a bunch. 😆 — John Smith 🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@JSmithpolitics1) January 16, 2020

🙄 being a bit over dramatic josh? Maybe it was a legit question but it’s also true that the guy is a liberal hack and evidence backs that up — smoothdavid96 (@smoothdave1996) January 16, 2020

Evidently you never covered John McCain. — Finbar McAllister (@FinbarMcAllist1) January 16, 2020

What planet are u from? McCain was a real bastard to the press, guessing y'all deserved it. McSally called it like it is. — Carolyn Bailey (@Carobailey864) January 16, 2020

What garbage. Study some history and/or stop lying. Objective reality and a quick internet search demonstrates how ludicrous this pearl clutch actually is. — Stern Resolve (@LeonDavinci6) January 16, 2020

So you know absolutely nothing about John McCain I see. Well okay then. 🙄 — Lono (@LonoSG) January 16, 2020

Oh wow, you must’ve never met McCain. — K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) January 16, 2020

You must be kidding — Mohmo (@davidjharth) January 16, 2020

John McCain regularly insulted reporters. And staffers (yours truly included). And other senators. And House members. It was one of my absolute favorite things about him — no holds barred ever. Stop trying to rewrite history. https://t.co/RxCPUzvrZo — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

And Asians. And First Daughters. The list of people McCain insulted in often vulgar terms is long and distinguished. — Teflon Don (@clubhouselawyer) January 16, 2020

John McCain insulted private citizens #Hobbits — Nancy Pelosi hates YOU 👿 (@drdrjojo) January 16, 2020

McCain was a total dick to staffers too. — ☃️ Brian Winters ❄️ (@applecharlie5) January 16, 2020

John McNasty?….grow a brain — Verity (@gardenerams) January 16, 2020

McCain was one of the nastiest people in DC. Who are you trying to kid? — Not Sure (@mr233) January 16, 2020

Yeah, ol' Maverick McCain was known for being a total sweetheart–never uttered a cross word, that man, right? You're clown shoes, Josh. — HoodlumDoodlum (@HoodlumDoodlum) January 16, 2020

Oh PLEASE McCain was well known to be the meanest member of the Senate who would regularly berate reporters, colleagues, and talk down to almost everyone. Your attempt to rewrite history is as sad and duplicitous as your “look how contemplative I am” profile pic. — That Perturbed Sun (@ThePerturbedSun) January 16, 2020

Wow, you are special 1: She’s not a Kennedy or a Clinton. She didn’t “inherit” her seat, she was appointed to it 2: It wasn’t John McCain’s seat, it was, and is, the people of Arizona’s seat 3: She told the truth. So aparently you A: Think McCain was a liar & B: Approve — Greg a class traitor (@GregTalker) January 16, 2020

No one "inherits" a senate seat from a predecessor. This isn't the royal family. And CNN is nothing but leftist hackery. — Herrmann8er (@Herrmann8er) January 16, 2020

They sure love him now that he's gone. — Homer H. Homer (@HomerHHomerVR) January 16, 2020

Yes, remember how well the press treated McCain in 2008 when he was running against Barack Obama?

It’s the truth. Manu is a liberal hack. I probably would have said”shill”, but the point is the same. And I don’t know of anything in the Rogin resume that suggests you’re an arbiter of virtues. — Garrett Powell (@GarrettsBrain) January 16, 2020

Lol: this is how you properly treat partisan hacks looking for a “gotcha” moment to help the Democrats in November. — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) January 16, 2020

Actually no, it's how CNN should be treated — Madison_Con (@Madison_con) January 16, 2020

Oh stop it. You guys treat conservative politicians like crap. And you LIE repeatedly to the public. She made a snarky comment and you act offended. GFY. pic.twitter.com/JnSecb0yr6 — Roxie Joyce (@RoxieCorleone) January 16, 2020

Just calling a spade a spade. Good for her. She speaks the truth and I guess it hurts your herd. — CallThemOut (@Callthemout2016) January 16, 2020

Please. The Dems screwed up the impeachment and Manu is demanding that McSally bail them out. — Fredo Cuomo (@FredoCuomo5) January 16, 2020

Can you point me to the tweet where you criticize madame speaker for calling James Rosen "Mr Republican Talking Points" ? #FakeNews #phony — h0tr0d (@h0tr0d9) January 16, 2020

If the press wants respect, it is earned and not given. How about CNN apologize for wasting the public's time with the Russia fiasco for years, constant stories that turn out to be bogus from "unnamed sources" and shaming teenagers for standing somewhere because of a hat? — My Boss Sucks (@nivratsmom) January 16, 2020

Get over it. Real people despise you people. — southside2 (@avalonfishingpi) January 16, 2020

So sorry this horrible thing is happening to you. Thoughts and prayers. — SOBX (@sobx_don) January 16, 2020

I am honestly surprised by the outpouring of hate on this feed for McCain. Nobody is perfect, but my personal experience was he respected the role of the press. Maybe I was too hasty in the first tweet to say McSally doesn't. Let's all #BeBest — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 16, 2020

Again, if you want to see an outpouring of hate for McCain, just watch post-debate CNN tapes from 2008.

