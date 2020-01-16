As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Martha McSally called CNN’s Manu Raju a “liberal hack” on her way into the hearing room this morning, refusing to answer his question about considering new evidence in the Senate trial. She then posted video of the exchange on her own Twitter account with the message, “You are.”

CNN is so butthurt about being called fake news by President Trump that you know they’ll be talking about this all day, and the network even released a statement calling it “extremely unbecoming for a U.S. Senator to sink to this level and treat a member of the press this way for simply doing his job.”

Now it’s time for individual CNN employees to comment one by one. Washington Post columnist and CNN political analyst Josh Rogin thinks that McSally insulted the ideals and integrity that John McCain brought to that Senate seat.

Yes, remember how well the press treated McCain in 2008 when he was running against Barack Obama?

Again, if you want to see an outpouring of hate for McCain, just watch post-debate CNN tapes from 2008.

