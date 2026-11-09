Will NOT Hide! Harmeet Dhillon Going SCORCHED EARTH on Tools Attacking Her for Her Faith Is GLORIOUS

Harmeet Dhillon finally unloaded on the people who spent the last two years attacking her for the simple act of praying in her Sikh faith at the Republican National Convention. In a lengthy post, she shared that her late husband watched her deliver the prayer from home while dealing with two serious illnesses, and that one of their final text exchanges was him telling her how proud he was. He had planned to be there in person but was too sick to make it.

Advertisement

My husband watched me pray in our Sikh faith at the RNC — and one of our last text messages before he died a couple of weeks later was telling me he was so proud of me. He was supposed to be there, but he was also dying from two serious illnesses, and he could not make it at the last minute. Our medical staff at home took care of him while he watched me pray in our faith tradition -/ just as we did at home daily over each meal. All you trash who have denigrated my prayer to the ONE GOD many faiths believe in, deeply hurt me for the last two years, but I could not comment back because I was part of a campaign and then confirmation -/ administration. It’s over. I won’t be silent any longer. Go read the First Amendment and my extensive record on behalf of ALL people of faith in America. For 34 years. And then let’s measure our respective records on religious liberty. I welcome all comers who think they can prove they did more than I did for ALL people of faith in this country. There are none. I intend to keep fighting for ALL people of faith in America for the rest of my life. But I won’t hide my own faith for one second. It’s protected by our Constitution. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) November 8, 2026

Post continues:

...last minute. Our medical staff at home took care of him while he watched me pray in our faith tradition -/ just as we did at home daily over each meal. All you trash who have denigrated my prayer to the ONE GOD many faiths believe in, deeply hurt me for the last two years, but I could not comment back because I was part of a campaign and then confirmation -/ administration. It’s over. I won’t be silent any longer. Go read the First Amendment and my extensive record on behalf of ALL people of faith in America. For 34 years. And then let’s measure our respective records on religious liberty. I welcome all comers who think they can prove they did more than I did for ALL people of faith in this country. There are none. I intend to keep fighting for ALL people of faith in America for the rest of my life. But I won’t hide my own faith for one second. It’s protected by our Constitution.

The personal detail did not stop the usual chorus of critics (aka idiot mouth-breathers) who treat any public expression of faith that is not their own as a threat.

Dhillon made clear she is done absorbing the hits in silence. She pointed to more than three decades of work defending religious liberty for people of every background and invited anyone who thinks they have a stronger record to step forward and prove it.

The message was straightforward: the First Amendment still applies, even when the person praying is a Sikh woman who just spent years working inside a political campaign and an administration to make sure the very people who are attacking her an her faith are able to worship as they so choose.

Ironic, ain't it?

============================================================

Related:

WATCH Champagne Socialist CAUGHT Spending at Disney and Amazon After Ranting About Evil Capitalists

Philly Antisemitic DSA Protester Learns the Hard Way NOBODY Believes He Was the Victim and LOL (Pic)

It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HAHAHA: Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan BEG Listeners for MONEY

Philly DSA A-HOLES Cry ‘Repression’ After Counter-Protesters Stop Them Tormenting Jewish Business

'Hope the Gays Have FUN With Their New Besties!' Just GUESS What This Muslim-Majority City Banned

============================================================

Advertisement

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.