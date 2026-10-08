James Woods Dropping Mark Ruffalo With a Spencer Pratt Write-Up on Communism Is Straight FIRE

James Woods just co-signed the clearest account yet of how the communist left argues, and the example is sitting right there in Mark Ruffalo’s latest meltdown.

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Spencer Pratt’s piece starts with Ruffalo ranting about a stolen election and threatening to “Hulk out,” then gets to the actual trick: the same people who brand anyone questioning California’s results an election denier will turn around and claim Elon Musk is rigging votes from space.

Just absolutely brilliant and more to the point than anything I’ve read this year about the communist mania. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 7, 2026

They did it again with President Trump. He said a temporary jump in gas prices was a small price to pay so Los Angeles and San Diego do not get wiped out by an Iranian nuke. They cut the sentence in half, dropped the nuke, and spent the morning pretending he had invited the strike.

Because that is what they do.

Pretty good stuff from Pratt.

@MMN2_SS_767 Ruffalo is a joke! I wonder if he knows just how ridiculous he actually looks?! @MarkRuffalo — Gen X-Huntington Beach Born and Raised MAGA (@WyattEarpMenifi) October 8, 2026

We're willing to bet he has ZERO idea how ridiculous he looks.

That is the part worth keeping. They know the quote was about the price of keeping two cities off a target list. They know the violence they wave off in their own cities is not “mostly peaceful” when it is aimed the other way. They call you a Nazi because the label does the work an argument will not.

Pratt’s cure is ugly but fair: read them with the same bad faith they use on everyone else, and stop apologizing for hearing the sentence that was actually said. The mania does not get tired.

The people stuck answering it should.

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