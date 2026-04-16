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HRM: Deadbeat Jerks at The Lincoln Project Have Some 'Splainin' to Do About Their Expenses (Screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on April 16, 2026
Meme

Well, well, well, would you look at that? The Lincoln Project raised over $1.6 million dollars in the first quarter, BUT they may be having some financial issues. That, or they're at least spending everything they earn on some sort of strange 'consultant jobs program.'

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And not paying their vendors.

Hey, we're not just talking smack ... take a look at this:

How on Earth can they have nearly a million dollars in unpaid vendors? Doesn't that put them in the hole? We don't pretend to be experts, but that doesn't look good to us, you know?

If they were a household, they would definitely be 'in debt.' 

Seriously.

While Trump hate still seems to pay, it doesn't seem to be paying quite as well these days. Maybe they all finally figured out that paying a group like The Lincoln Project to sit around and complain about Trump all day (they didn't stop Trump from winning his second term) isn't exactly a wise use of their money.

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Or, maybe they all finally ran out.

Either way, these 'dead beat jerks' really need to pay their vendors.

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