HRM: Deadbeat Jerks at The Lincoln Project Have Some 'Splainin' to Do About Their Expenses (Screenshot)

Well, well, well, would you look at that? The Lincoln Project raised over $1.6 million dollars in the first quarter, BUT they may be having some financial issues. That, or they're at least spending everything they earn on some sort of strange 'consultant jobs program.'

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And not paying their vendors.

Hey, we're not just talking smack ... take a look at this:

NEW FEC F3X

THE LINCOLN PROJECT

RCPT $1,676,095

EXPN $1,532,285

COH $261,269https://t.co/xQhYZcNFON pic.twitter.com/YEoxfU2ibz — CATargetBot0001 (@CATargetBot0001) April 15, 2026

How on Earth can they have nearly a million dollars in unpaid vendors? Doesn't that put them in the hole? We don't pretend to be experts, but that doesn't look good to us, you know?

The Lincoln Project, which continues to somehow receive money, raised $1.68 million in Q1, burned through $1.5 million on its consultant jobs program, and ended with $261,269 on hand and $910,559 in unpaid vendor invoices. https://t.co/IA0GKc60Wa pic.twitter.com/mwjifD3wMx — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) April 15, 2026

If they were a household, they would definitely be 'in debt.'

The grift is never more clear than with the Lincoln Project. https://t.co/gm3m5fpRiq — CA ET Nerd (@earlyvotedata) April 15, 2026

Seriously.

$910,559 in unpaid vendor invoices -- deadbeat jerks https://t.co/ZJKP1Dtqom — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) April 15, 2026

While Trump hate still seems to pay, it doesn't seem to be paying quite as well these days. Maybe they all finally figured out that paying a group like The Lincoln Project to sit around and complain about Trump all day (they didn't stop Trump from winning his second term) isn't exactly a wise use of their money.

Or, maybe they all finally ran out.

Either way, these 'dead beat jerks' really need to pay their vendors.

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