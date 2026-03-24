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Never-Trumper Mocked ENDLESSLY (and Hilariously) for Posting Pic of ICE Agent 'Bullying Airport Worker'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on March 24, 2026
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We've spent so much time making fun of Democrats and Lefties losing their marbles over ICE agents working in busier airports around the country while Democrat keep the government partially shut down that we have overlooked our good, dear friends in the Never Trump movement.

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Sure, we could probably lump them in with Democrats at this point, but still ... they're such a mockable group we can't help but feel as if we should focus on just them.

Especially when they post garbage like this:

She's clearly showing the agent how to do her job OR just wants to show him what she does. 

That this Warren person thinks the agent is trying to intimidate the worker says far more about him than the agent, and ain't none of it any good.

She looks super scared, right? Oh, wait, no.

We've said it before, and we know we'll say it again ... and again ... and again ... 

When your entire world, your entire belief system, is built around hating one politician and opposing him on every single thing, you end up looking stupid more often than not.

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Not to mention, you also end up getting mocked and ridiculed on Twitchy more often than not.

Just sayin'.

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Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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