Never-Trumper Mocked ENDLESSLY (and Hilariously) for Posting Pic of ICE Agent 'Bullying Airport Worker'

We've spent so much time making fun of Democrats and Lefties losing their marbles over ICE agents working in busier airports around the country while Democrat keep the government partially shut down that we have overlooked our good, dear friends in the Never Trump movement.

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Sure, we could probably lump them in with Democrats at this point, but still ... they're such a mockable group we can't help but feel as if we should focus on just them.

Especially when they post garbage like this:

So we have a TSA employee clearly doing their job while an ICE agent hovers over their shoulder trying to be intimidating? How is this productive? pic.twitter.com/cVp4dZl64k — Warren (@swd2) March 23, 2026

She's clearly showing the agent how to do her job OR just wants to show him what she does.

That this Warren person thinks the agent is trying to intimidate the worker says far more about him than the agent, and ain't none of it any good.

Are you unfamiliar with the government or any union job and how they operate? — Forest Mommy🌲🗡💪🏹🌲🌲 (@ForestMommy) March 24, 2026

Oh no is the big bad man learning how to do a job upsetting you? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 23, 2026

She really looks intimidated. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) March 23, 2026

She looks super scared, right? Oh, wait, no.

We've said it before, and we know we'll say it again ... and again ... and again ...

When your entire world, your entire belief system, is built around hating one politician and opposing him on every single thing, you end up looking stupid more often than not.

Not to mention, you also end up getting mocked and ridiculed on Twitchy more often than not.

Just sayin'.

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