60 Minutes' Attempt to Get Iran's Reza Pahlavi to Trash Talk Trump BACKFIRES Spectacularly (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on March 02, 2026
AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

Maybe it's just us, but this clip sure looks like 60 Minutes just posted one of their biggest self-owns maybe ever.

Inn a jaw-dropping segment, Reza Pahlavi—the son of Iran’s last Shah and the man millions of Iranians are rallying behind as their transitional leader—lavished praise on President Trump for fundamentally altering the trajectory of the Middle East and Iranian history itself.

Even the jabs about how Trump may not endorse Pahlavi didn't deter him.

This is awesome.

Watch:

Honestly, we're shocked they aired this.

Unless, of course, they didn't want to get sued ... again.

Same, bro. Same.

Hey, they shared it, right?

We hope so.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

