60 Minutes' Attempt to Get Iran's Reza Pahlavi to Trash Talk Trump BACKFIRES Spectacularly (Watch)

Maybe it's just us, but this clip sure looks like 60 Minutes just posted one of their biggest self-owns maybe ever.

Inn a jaw-dropping segment, Reza Pahlavi—the son of Iran’s last Shah and the man millions of Iranians are rallying behind as their transitional leader—lavished praise on President Trump for fundamentally altering the trajectory of the Middle East and Iranian history itself.

Even the jabs about how Trump may not endorse Pahlavi didn't deter him.

This is awesome.

Watch:

“[President Trump] will go down in the annals of Iranian history as the most-celebrated foreign leader that changed the ballgame and changed the world as a result,” says Reza Pahlavi, a leader of the Iranian opposition to the Islamic Republic. https://t.co/XmfcU4VAhc pic.twitter.com/rmo7i6K02T — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 2, 2026

Honestly, we're shocked they aired this.

Unless, of course, they didn't want to get sued ... again.

Little surprised they aired this. — Jared (@jaredthowe) March 2, 2026

Same, bro. Same.

Hey, they shared it, right?

I can't believe 60 Minutes allowed this on the air tonight! https://t.co/pitYALX6uT — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 2, 2026

I'm sure it pained 60 Minutes to air this. https://t.co/7U7KRJwf9T — Cielo 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@CieloBonit) March 2, 2026

We hope so.

