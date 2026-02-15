WATCH Faces of Germans As Gavin Newsom Compares America's National Guard to Nazi Stormtroopers (Video)

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on February 15, 2026
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Governor Gavin Newsom jetted off to Germany—yes, that Germany—and likened American law enforcement's response to riots to 'masked men, the secret police,' evoking images of Nazi stormtroopers right in the heart of Europe.

Advertisement

How absolutely tone-deaf does someone have to be to sit in GERMANY and tell GERMANS that American law enforcement is just like Nazi stormtroopers?

You know what, don't answer that. We already know Governor Hair-Wax is completely tone-deaf, among other things.

Watch:

Our favorite part is how he pats the one German on the shoulder like, 'Hey bro, you get it, right?'

And he doesn't realize how ridiculously insulting he is not only to the United States of America, but to Germany as well.

At BEST he's a lunatic.

Calling Gavin insane is insulting to truly insane people.

We made the same face, bro.

Abigail Spanberger needs to be in that mix as well.

He just handed the GOP a great campaign ad ... so we guess we should all thank him for his efforts.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

