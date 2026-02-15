WATCH Faces of Germans As Gavin Newsom Compares America's National Guard to Nazi Stormtroopers (Video)

Governor Gavin Newsom jetted off to Germany—yes, that Germany—and likened American law enforcement's response to riots to 'masked men, the secret police,' evoking images of Nazi stormtroopers right in the heart of Europe.

Advertisement

How absolutely tone-deaf does someone have to be to sit in GERMANY and tell GERMANS that American law enforcement is just like Nazi stormtroopers?

You know what, don't answer that. We already know Governor Hair-Wax is completely tone-deaf, among other things.

Watch:

Gavin Newsom goes to Germany and compares American law enforcement to Nazi stormtroopers.



In GERMANY. pic.twitter.com/4hn3yLg9bl — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) February 15, 2026

Our favorite part is how he pats the one German on the shoulder like, 'Hey bro, you get it, right?'

And he doesn't realize how ridiculously insulting he is not only to the United States of America, but to Germany as well.

He’s a lunatic — Nic Z (@z649278) February 15, 2026

At BEST he's a lunatic.

This is insane — Warren McCommon (@WarrenMcCommon) February 15, 2026

Calling Gavin insane is insulting to truly insane people.

He should be charged with the Hatch Act violation — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) February 15, 2026

We made the same face, bro.

This is why I dispute that Wes Moore is the worst governor in the country. — DGFontanella (@DgFontanella) February 15, 2026

Abigail Spanberger needs to be in that mix as well.

Thanks for the film Gavin. You’ll be seeing this a lot when you decide to run. — Your Average Patriot 🇺🇸 (@PatriotJoeDaily) February 15, 2026

He just handed the GOP a great campaign ad ... so we guess we should all thank him for his efforts.

============================================================

Related:

Take the L! Meteorologist BODIES a Frothy-Mouthed Keith Olbermann in BRUTAL Back and Forth About Al Gore

WTAF?! Chris Murphy Gets the SMACKDOWN He Deserves for Making DEMENTED Claim About ICE and Children

'You DON'T Get to SQUIRM Your Way Out of This': DataRepublican SHREDS Reid Hoffman With BRUTAL Receipt

DELISH Schadenfreude: Eric Swalwell RAGES After Bill He SIGNED Puts Him and Other Dems in Epstein Files

Peter Baker TRIPS on Old Post While Clutching Pearls Over State Dept. Nominee Being HONEST About Racism

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.