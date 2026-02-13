BRO, That's NOT How It Works: Jessica Reidl's Tantrum Over Women's Birth Certificates BACKFIRES

If we see one more man telling women how hard it is for us to get a birth certificate and that we're all just too stupid to get an ID and vote legally under the SAVE America Act, we're gonna start throwing things.

Especially after seeing this from Brian Reidl.

Yeah yeah, we know, we're supposed to use Jessica but ... eh.

Whatevs.

Note, we would also include Jessica's (see, we're tolerant) posts but (s)he has us blocked SO we'll go this route.

Take a look:

Your first indication this person is not a biological female is the lack of understanding of how a birth certificate works for women. We don't get our birth certificates 'updated' when we marry. Actual women understand the process. pic.twitter.com/mr5i85ZQrW — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 13, 2026

What Mindy said.

For men who aren't married and not pretending to be women, birth certificates never change no matter what you do marriage wise. You may choose to have your Driver's License updated with your married name. Some women then choose to make their maiden name their middle name and some don't… — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 13, 2026

Shocker. Wearing make-up and a dress doesn't change a man into a woman ... and men don't know what it takes for women to change their names legally when they get married.

Are people really this stupid these days? How do they not know this?? Yeesh — Grumpy 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@SameOldNancy) February 13, 2026

Is this a trick question? Because yes, yes they are.

@JessicaBRiedl Women don’t get their birth certificate updated when they get married and change their name. Our birth certificate has our birth name. The name we had when we were born. That doesn’t change once you get married😂 — M L H (@mlh_creative) February 13, 2026

There's a reason it's called a BIRTH CERTIFICATE.

So I am a reborn married cis? lololol — Jenny Lee (@VikingChick99) February 13, 2026

Something like that.

Heh.

