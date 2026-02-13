Trump Stuns Democrats, 2026 Panic As Republicans Surge?
Fire and ICE: Authorities Look for Arsonist Seen Setting Kansas City Building Ablaze

BRO, That's NOT How It Works: Jessica Reidl's Tantrum Over Women's Birth Certificates BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on February 13, 2026

If we see one more man telling women how hard it is for us to get a birth certificate and that we're all just too stupid to get an ID and vote legally under the SAVE America Act, we're gonna start throwing things. 

Especially after seeing this from Brian Reidl.

Yeah yeah, we know, we're supposed to use Jessica but ... eh.

Whatevs.

Note, we would also include Jessica's (see, we're tolerant) posts but (s)he has us blocked SO we'll go this route.

Take a look:

What Mindy said.

Shocker. Wearing make-up and a dress doesn't change a man into a woman ... and men don't know what it takes for women to change their names legally when they get married.

Is this a trick question? Because yes, yes they are.

There's a reason it's called a BIRTH CERTIFICATE.

Something like that.

Heh.

============================================================

============================================================

