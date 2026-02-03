Greg Gutfeld ENDS Zohran Mamdani for Tone-Deaf Blankets Gifted to Homeless People FREEZING in NYC Streets

John Kennedy Using Hillary Clinton to Diminish Tim Walz's Masculinity in BRUTAL Takedown...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:45 PM on February 03, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Zohran Mamdani is just like any other Communist ... and that's not good. Especially since he's officially in charge of the biggest city in the United States.

Under his short watch people are freezing to death on the streets and trash is piled up all over the city.

And his answer to cold homeless people (who used to get sent to homeless shelters in cold weather) was to send them a blanket with his name on them.

No, really.

Post continues:

... Just a blanket and Mamdani parading around in cute embroidered jackets with his name stitched on during propaganda pressers. Think about that. He’s effectively telling people: you can stay on the street and die. That’s not compassion.

In Queens, Brooklyn, and the outer boroughs, people are shoved onto old yellow school buses where the heat barely works and they’re handed cold food. That’s the level of dignity this administration thinks vulnerable people deserve. Two systems. Two standards.

The blanket itself says it all. It’s not a pathway to safety. It’s an encouragement to remain on the street. And honestly, nothing better symbolizes the Mamdani homeless crisis than these dull, Soviet-colored blankets stamped with his name. It’s the dumbest, most cynical marketing imaginable.

Mamdani is completely over his head. And it wouldn’t even be worth commenting on if people weren’t literally dying on his watch. When your only answer to a life-or-death crisis is a jacket with your name on it, you’ve failed. Period.

Mamdani homeless crisis.

That reads.

Cue Greg Gutfeld:

It's wild that NYC deliberately voted for their own destruction. Hey, this editor is in Virginia so we get that not everyone voted for Mamdani there (and we are in big trouble in Virginia), but this is just so bizarre.

Did they really think Communism would work THIS time?

============================================================

