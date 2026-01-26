Gosh, What CHANGED, Timmy?! Tampon Tim Walz CAVES, Will Work With Trump and Tom Homan

We're not saying that Tim Walz has figured out the game is up now that we've seen proof that members of his administration are involved in some way with the Signal chat that has been hunting ICE agents, but ... we're kind of saying it.

Ok, fine, we're saying it. Walz doesn't want that smoke, not even a little bit.

Otherwise, what could have changed? This guy was just challenging Trump to war a few weeks ago.

And now he wants to work together?

Hrm.

Trump and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz comes to an agreement… pic.twitter.com/idBtUCF1eH — IamLegend 🇺🇸 (@DarkSideAdvcate) January 26, 2026

Walz's office put out a statement as well.

From Fox 21:

Walz’ office said the call was “productive.” “The Governor made the case that we need impartial investigations of the Minneapolis shootings involving federal agents, and that we need to reduce the number of federal agents in Minnesota,” his office wrote in a release. Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both Minnesota residents and U.S. citizens, were fatally shot and killed by federal immigration officers in separate incidents in Minneapolis. Trump agreed to talk to the Department of Homeland Security about ensuring the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is able to conduct an independent investigation, Walz’ office said, and also agreed to look into either reducing the number of federal agents in Minnesota or working with the state “in a more coordinated fashion on immigration enforcement regarding violent criminals.”

This should be a hoot.

