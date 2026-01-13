Pete Hegseth's Response to Mark Kelly Whining About 'Finding Out' (After He Eff'd Around) Is PERFECTION

Aww, would you look at that? Mark Kelly is big mad at Pete Hegseth for holding him accountable for his seditious words.

Almost as if people who eff around really don't like it when they find out ...

Warning, Kelly's post is long, boring, and absolutely just him talking about himself and how he's awesome and suing them back and stuff. If you'd like to skip his annoying post, Pete Hegseth is below it.

Hey, we get it, we write about this stuff and could barely stand to read everything Kelly wrote here:

Pete Hegseth is coming after what I earned through my twenty-five years of military service, in violation of my rights as an American, as a retired veteran, and as a United States Senator whose job is to hold him—and this or any administration—accountable. His unconstitutional… — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) January 12, 2026

His post continues. Sorry:

... crusade against me sends a chilling message to every retired member of the military: if you speak out and say something that the President or Secretary of Defense doesn’t like, you will be censured, threatened with demotion, or even prosecuted. Every servicemember knows military rank is earned, not given. It's earned through the risks you take, the sacrifices you and your family make, the leadership you display, and the respect you earn from the superiors who recommend you for promotion. From the moment I drove through the gates of Naval Air Station Pensacola, to when I was shot at over Iraq and Kuwait, to when I landed Space Shuttle Endeavour on its last mission, I gave everything I had to this country and I earned my rank of Captain, United States Navy. Now, Pete Hegseth wants our longest-serving military veterans to live with the constant threat that they could be deprived of their rank and pay years or even decades after they leave the military just because he or another Secretary of Defense doesn’t like what they’ve said. That’s not the way things work in the United States of America, and I won’t stand for it. In 1986, at just 22 years old, I took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. I have fulfilled that oath every day since, but I never expected that I would have to defend it against a Secretary of Defense or President. But I’ve never shied away from a fight for our country, and I won’t shy away from this one. Because our freedom of speech, the separation of powers, and due process are not just words on a page, they are bedrock principles of our democracy that has lasted 250 years and will last 250 more as long as patriotic Americans are willing to stand up for our rights. So today, I filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of Defense because there are few things as important as standing up for the rights of the very Americans who fought to defend our freedoms.

Blah blah blah blah.

Pete Hegseth with the one-two:

“Captain” Kelly knows exactly what he did, and that he will be held to account.



Thats why he’s so worried and cranky. https://t.co/SSU9jccrx6 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 13, 2026

Worried and cranky.

Maybe Kelly needs a nap and a snack?

