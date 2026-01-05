Mayor Jacob Frey Claims Minnesotans Have MORE Rights Than Other States Because of Tim Walz and LOL-HOOBOY

It's The Hard Knox Life: Knoxville Symphony Sued for DEI Discrimination
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on January 05, 2026
Imgflip

Just when we thought Tim Walz was the dumbest Democrat in Minnesota, Mayor Jacob Frey had to go and post this. If we're being honest, we don't expect much from Minnesota Democrats (or any Democrat, for that matter), but Frey really and truly made himself look stupid here.

It would be so helpful if a single Democrat actually understood what rights we have and what freedom looks like.

To claim that Minnesotans have more rights than other states? Bro, please.

We all know Democrats made Walz drop out, right?

His cancelling his third run is about as voluntary as Biden's was. Wonder who they'll 'install' in his place? We are seeing rumblings of Amy Klobuchar which is an interesting connection with all of the conspiracy theories floating around.

Ahem.

Those Somali owners of daycares need something to do since there are no kids actually in their care.

We imagine the fraud goes even deeper than we realize.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
Yup, they own him.

Tough crowd, Boo.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

