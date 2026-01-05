Mayor Jacob Frey Claims Minnesotans Have MORE Rights Than Other States Because of Tim Walz and LOL-HOOBOY

Just when we thought Tim Walz was the dumbest Democrat in Minnesota, Mayor Jacob Frey had to go and post this. If we're being honest, we don't expect much from Minnesota Democrats (or any Democrat, for that matter), but Frey really and truly made himself look stupid here.

It would be so helpful if a single Democrat actually understood what rights we have and what freedom looks like.

To claim that Minnesotans have more rights than other states? Bro, please.

Because of Governor Walz, Minnesotans have paid family leave and free school meals.



We have rights and freedoms that our neighbors don't.



Thank you, Governor, for everything you have done for our city and our state. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 5, 2026

We all know Democrats made Walz drop out, right?

His cancelling his third run is about as voluntary as Biden's was. Wonder who they'll 'install' in his place? We are seeing rumblings of Amy Klobuchar which is an interesting connection with all of the conspiracy theories floating around.

Ahem.

Did Somalia write this — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 5, 2026

Those Somali owners of daycares need something to do since there are no kids actually in their care.

Thanks for endorsing a criminal. You are next. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) January 5, 2026

We imagine the fraud goes even deeper than we realize.

Don't you have Somali dancing lessons or a Somalian breakfast to eat? pic.twitter.com/2E7cT2nYrK — *****jerZboyMediaUSA**** (@jerZboyUSA) January 5, 2026

Yup, they own him.

A lot of Minnesotans also have money they had no right to because of Tim Walz. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) January 5, 2026

Tough crowd, Boo.

